The top 10 photography classes in Toronto

Photography classes, workshops and schools in Toronto will teach you how to take your DSLR and smartphone photography skills to another level.

Here are my picks for the top photography classes in Toronto.

Open classes



This school provides an incredibly comprehensive list of photography courses that you can take in small groups or in private lessons. Their classes take place in various spots in the city and range from lessons on DSLRs to tricks on how to take incredible photos with just your phone.

Located in the Financial District, GTA has a wide selection of classes for people of all ages. Their photo fundamentals classes are typically small in size and involve field trips, and they offer in-house camera rentals for people who don’t have the gear already.

As the oldest camera group in the city, yearly memberships are required to be a part of this club by Yonge and Eglinton. They definitely didn’t have digital cameras back in 1888 (when the club first started) but they now hosts workshops on everything from 3D to underwater photography.

It’s not all just plays and theatre here: Hart House runs photo workshops too. This U of T building has three to four-hour lessons that take you through camera basics but it also has some specialized courses on things film photography and how to navigate around a darkroom.

This camera store on Church Street runs lessons single session and five-week courses from their in-house Learning Lab. It’s a good place to go for fundamentals or if you’re trying a Canon user trying to familiarize yourself Nikon gear, or vice versa.

Academic Options



Trying to pursue photography as a full-time career? Ryerson’s certificate program in Photography Studies has a curriculum as thorough as any other program. Most importantly it’ll allow you to expand your skills industries like architecture, wedding photography and photojournalism.

This certificate will take you through all the steps to really becoming a master in in digital photography. Electives include food photography as well as wildlife and travel photography, for the National Geographic aspirers out there.

Courses in this program emphasize on commercial aspects of the industry, that is, after you’ve mastered the basics of course. You’ll learn how to use the ‘digital darkrooms’ Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop as well as develop skills in lighting for nighttime situations.

Online



Online is the preferred method of learning for a lot of creatives who already know how to manually use a camera, but it’s useful for beginners as well. They have a popular five-dayfundamentals course that you can get for free if you manage to catch it during live-stream hours.

This site offers incredibly cheap courses run by professionals that range everywhere from a few hours to a few days. They’ve got courses for all levels of experience, and you can find some really interesting topics like how to capture the Milky Way and tips for Instagram.