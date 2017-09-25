Best of Toronto
The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto

The best sneakers in Toronto can be found at stores that pride themselves on a wide selection of brands and a range of fashionable or styles. Comfort is key when it comes to the versatile and practical sneaker, but in a city that prides itself on its streetwear and athleisure we revere the timeless wardrobe staples that are the humble kicks.

Here's where to find the best sneakers in Toronto.

Livestock (Roncesvalles)
1

Livestock (Roncesvalles)

With locations on Spadina and Roncesvalles, this shop carries a huge variety of eccentric styles from top brands like Nike, Adidas, Air Jordan, and Converse here. High tops, low tops, sock runners, they’ve got it all.

Exclucity Toronto
2

Exclucity Toronto

Urban style is the name of the game at this Queen West store, and limited time sales help you look fresh for less in anything from suede-covered New Balances to classic Air Force 1s.

Capsule
3

Capsule

This is the place to go in Yorkville when you just have to have that pair of Converse in just the right shade of dark sangria, olive or dust pink to match your accessories. Find Comme des Garcons and eccentrically patterned Nikes here too.

Get Outside
4

Get Outside

This mainstay at Queen and Spadina has been supplying the city with what they need to get around in for years. Prices aren't sky high for the basics, and you’re certain to find your trustworthy black, red or white cons here, as well as comfy Keds and Vans.

Footaction
5

Footaction

With locations in the Eaton Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and on Yonge, it's super easy to shop big name brands Nike, Puma, Adidas and Reebok carried by this U.S.-based store that also retails kids’ shoes.

SVP Sports
6

SVP Sports

This store has multiple locations including one near Queen and Bathurst that stock Vans, Reeboks, Nikes, Converse and Adidas. They’re not kidding around with the name Service Value Product. Regular specials and sales abound.

Groovy
7

Groovy

This recently revamped store near Queen and Spadina is the total opposite of big aggressive sports shops, selling a wide range of sneakers for men and women. They always have a clearance section stocked with items for 50% - 70% off, and even carry sneakers that meet vegan specifications.

Community 54
8

Community 54

This Parkdale shop boasts regular sales and has a cool, chic retro streetwear vibe. Find big brands like Nike and Air Jordan in basic but bold styles, as well as special products like hand-knit booties and the sexy, comfy Nike Sock Dart Unisex.

Bond Running
9

Bond Running

Functioning as a kind of runner’s hub in the city, this Chinatown athletic wear store also sells coffee so you can sip a latte as you shop sneaks. A small but extremely curated range of neon New Balances and Nikes stands out amongst more pro running shoes in a minimalist unisex shopping environment.

