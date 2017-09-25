The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto
The best sneakers in Toronto can be found at stores that pride themselves on a wide selection of brands and a range of fashionable or styles. Comfort is key when it comes to the versatile and practical sneaker, but in a city that prides itself on its streetwear and athleisure we revere the timeless wardrobe staples that are the humble kicks.
Here's where to find the best sneakers in Toronto.
Functioning as a kind of runner’s hub in the city, this Chinatown athletic wear store also sells coffee so you can sip a latte as you shop sneaks. A small but extremely curated range of neon New Balances and Nikes stands out amongst more pro running shoes in a minimalist unisex shopping environment.
Hector Vasquez at Livestock
Join the conversation Load comments