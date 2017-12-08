Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gifts toronto

The Best Places to Buy Unique Gifts in Toronto

The best places to buy unique gifts in Toronto have more heart than any cookie-cutter present from the mall. Those who appreciate the locally sourced, handmade, and one-of-a-kind will surely be pleased by the material things that can be obtained at these shops, even if they’re not exactly Material Girls.

Here are the best places to buy unique gifts in Toronto.

Cocktail Emporium
1

Cocktail Emporium

This shop with locations in Kensington and West Queen West is fully stocked with all the equipment your favourite cocktail aficionado needs to transform their home bar into something out of Mad Men. Unique bitters, bar tools, and more are all here.

Kid Icarus (Augusta Ave.)
2

Kid Icarus (Augusta Ave.)

Fun prints, DIY kits, adult colouring books, whimsical notebooks and planners and the like are all at this paper, stationery and art store in Kensington Market. What's greater than the gift of inspiration?

Spacing Store
3

Spacing Store

If you know any Toronto diehards, head straight to this Richmond and Spadina store run by a Toronto magazine. They sell all kinds of shirts, magnets, buttons and other stuff that reps your giftee’s favourite neighbourhood.

Drake General Store
4

Drake General Store

Flavoured maple syrup, Toronto Public Library shirts, baby apparel and foodstuffs can all be found at this mini chain from the people behind the Drake Hotel.

Toronto Designers Market
5

Toronto Designers Market

Young designers and entrepreneurs are given the chance to sell their wares without having to pay commission or rent a full-on brick-and-mortar space in Parkdale. Buy the most individual hats, gloves, coasters, apparel, accessories and furniture directly from the people who made them.

DESIGNnook
6

DESIGNnook

If you want a gift you can really feel good about, head to one of these stores strung along the Danforth that offer a wide variety of gifts by local entrepreneurs who see 100% of their sales.

Brika (Riverside)
7

Brika (Riverside)

Cuteness takes many forms at this shop with multiple Toronto locations where you can find everything from greeting cards to cell phone cases with an emphasis on independent makers.

Scout
8

Scout

Scout out artisan handmade gifts here in Roncesvalles. They have the quirkiest Christmas cards wishing, say, “Meowy Christmas” as well as gift tags, ornaments in the shape of streetcars and soap that smells like pine trees.

Easy Tiger
9

Easy Tiger

You could wind up with anything from salad tongs and other housewares to flasks and unkillable cacti at this cool boutique at Dundas and Gladstone.

Likely General
10

Likely General

Swoon over the tees, totes, pins and indie magazines that can be found at this artsy shop in Roncesvalles Village. Indie darling brands like Stay Home Club can be found here in spades.

Labour of Love
11

Labour of Love

Gifts at multiple price points can be hunted down at this Cabbagetown store with jewellery, body care products and eccentric cards that you won’t find at any chain store.

Spruce
12

Spruce

Home decor for the fashion-forward can be found at this warm little boutique in Cabbagetown which retails items like pillows, bowls and glasses.

Arts Market
13

Arts Market

There’s a year-round arts market in Leslieville and on College St. that’s great for local and/or handmade finds from over a hundred different creators. You might find accessories, apparel, candles, antiques or bath products seven days a week at one of several locations.

TKVO
14

TKVO

This Dundas West boutique encompasses design, apparel, jewellery and art. The best part is, nothing at the quirky shop is gender-conforming.

Curiosa
15

Curiosa

Know someone who missed their owl from Hogwarts when they were a kid? Make them feel like the witch or wizard they were meant to be with a bewitching oddity from this shop, or ;et them write their own letter with a quill pen and wax seal kit.

Jesse Milns at the Drake General Store

