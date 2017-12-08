The Best Places to Buy Unique Gifts in Toronto
The best places to buy unique gifts in Toronto have more heart than any cookie-cutter present from the mall. Those who appreciate the locally sourced, handmade, and one-of-a-kind will surely be pleased by the material things that can be obtained at these shops, even if they’re not exactly Material Girls.
Here are the best places to buy unique gifts in Toronto.
Young designers and entrepreneurs are given the chance to sell their wares without having to pay commission or rent a full-on brick-and-mortar space in Parkdale. Buy the most individual hats, gloves, coasters, apparel, accessories and furniture directly from the people who made them.
Jesse Milns at the Drake General Store
