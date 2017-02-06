The Best Old-School Burgers in Toronto
The best old school burgers in Toronto are juicy, meaty, and bare-bones basic: you won’t find any wagyu beef, foie gras topping, truffles or gold leaf on any of these real deal burgers. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, maybe a little pickle or bacon, if that: nothing more is needed to accentuate this king of sandwiches.
Here are the best old school burgers in Toronto.
This Eglinton West diner isn't winning awards for decor, but pumping out burgers for thirty years must mean they're doing something right. The secret to their burgers likely lies in the handmade technique, paired with hand-cut fries, along with late hours that go til 3 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Jesse Milns
