burgers toronto

The Best Old-School Burgers in Toronto

The best old school burgers in Toronto are juicy, meaty, and bare-bones basic: you won’t find any wagyu beef, foie gras topping, truffles or gold leaf on any of these real deal burgers. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, maybe a little pickle or bacon, if that: nothing more is needed to accentuate this king of sandwiches.

Here are the best old school burgers in Toronto.

Burger Shack
1

Burger Shack

This Eglinton West diner isn't winning awards for decor, but pumping out burgers for thirty years must mean they're doing something right. The secret to their burgers likely lies in the handmade technique, paired with hand-cut fries, along with late hours that go til 3 on Fridays and Saturdays.

Apache Burgers
2

Apache Burgers

The burgers at this spot near Kipling station are cheap and the environment is 100% retro. Grab a greasy late-night cheeseburger and an order of onion rings here until 2 any day of the week, and 3 on weekends.

Johnny's Charbroiled Hamburgers
3

Johnny's Charbroiled Hamburgers

At this place in Scarborough, the burgers and combos are super cheap and the patties are charcoal-broiled. This spot was also a favourite of Mike Myers’ growing up, and provided the inspiration for the diner in Wayne’s World.

Golden Star
4

Golden Star

This ultra old school Thornhill joint serves some of the best burgers in the city, including a 12 oz. MVP burger, alongside their steak and veal on a kaiser and milkshakes with flavours like pina colada and cotton candy.

Square Boy
5

Square Boy

This place on the Danforth is easy to spot from its giant and highly recognizable sign. They’re serving up diner-style hamburgers, cheese burgers, and “banquet” burgers that rival even their super popular souvlaki.

Magoo's
6

Magoo's

Fresh ingredients are key to the tasty burgers served at this Etobicoke eatery. Burgers come in quarter pound or 6 oz sizes on freshly toasted buns. Wash one down with an equally wholesome shake made only from ice cream and 2% milk.

The Real McCoy
7

The Real McCoy

This spot on Markham Road in Scarborough has been cranking out burgers and pizza for years. It’s as old school as they come here but they’re not afraid of toppings, so pile the pickle, bacon, lettuce, mayo and ketchup high here.

Dairy Freeze
8

Dairy Freeze

This institution has been holding its own on St. Clair West for years, putting together burgers with the same simplicity as they do their gyros, souvlaki, fries and shakes in an environment complete with booths and backlit menus.

Jumbo Burgers
9

Jumbo Burgers

Located near the intersection of Dundas and Runnymede in the Junction, this super simplistic diner is still serving burgers for below five bucks along with fresh, double-cooked fries and the Greek staples like souvlaki and gyros on a pita.

Jesse Milns

