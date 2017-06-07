Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
The Best Kid Friendly Restaurants in Toronto

The best kid friendly restaurants in Toronto are places where you can let it all hang out with little ones in tow while also letting your hair down. Italian, diner food, delis, BBQ and of course, beer and wine don’t have to be distant memories just because a new bae got added to the squad along the line.

Here are the best kid friendly restaurants in Toronto.

Piano Piano
1

Piano Piano

This Harbord Village star treats families right because it's run by one. Their Piccolo Piano program combines a dedicated dining space and play area involving costumes and even Pac-Man. Kids and parents can dig into pizza and pasta, but a kids menu designed with a nutritionist also features happy trays of broccoli and blueberries.

The Ace
2

The Ace

The Roncesvalles hideaway known for their brunch sports a kids menu for guests twelve and under featuring their famous burger along with classics like fried chicken, spaghetti, grilled cheese, and healthy options like broccoli. The family that eats burgers together, stays together.

Pizzeria Libretto (Danforth)
3

Pizzeria Libretto (Danforth)

This popular pizza chain with multiple Toronto locations includes one on the Danforth that's especially family-friendly. Their bambini menu offers a cut-rate deal of a mini margherita and scoop of vanilla or chocolate gelato for just $9. Plus, crayons and paper are provided to keep the kids busy.

Lakeview Restaurant
4

Lakeview Restaurant

Though this 24-hour diner at Dundas and Ossington is often packed in the wee hours of the morning, during the day and dinner rushes high chairs are often pulled up to booths where kids can partake in the Captain Canuck menu. This includes kiddie takes on diner offerings like mini pancakes, burgers, spaghetti, and grilled cheese and is filled up with games and illustrations to colour in with provided crayons.

Caplansky's (Yorkville)
5

Caplansky's (Yorkville)

With locations in Little Italy and Yorkville, Caplansky’s has become known as a destination for mountainous deli sandwiches. Their kids menu features the typical grilled cheese and mac n’ cheese as well as french toast and a meal of an egg, beef, bacon, latke, applesauce and toast, all for five bucks.

Lazy Daisy's Cafe
6

Lazy Daisy's Cafe

The eggs, bacon and sausage at this Little India cafe all come from a Mennonite farm, so you know just what you’re feeding yourself and your family. The mini moo's section of the weekend brunch menu features a simple one-egg breakfast or grilled cheese, both $5.95. Plus, there's a train table to play at and a variety of pastries to snack on.

Pizzeria Via Mercanti (Gerrard)
7

Pizzeria Via Mercanti (Gerrard)

Pizza, pasta and gelato are the draw at this Italian chain and the large, location in Little India is especially family friendly. Come on Sunday through Thursday and kids eat free as long as they're up for having a mini margherita pizza with cheese and tomato sauce.

Uncle Betty's Diner
8

Uncle Betty's Diner

The Yonge and Eglinton restaurant is super casual with a menu inspired by a mom. Their kids menu features a smaller version of their beef dog as well as a grilled Nutella and banana sandwich. And kids won't complain once they see the donuts and ice cream for dessert.

Barque Smokehouse
9

Barque Smokehouse

For both lunch and dinner, this Roncesvalles BBQ joint serves up a $10 kids menu that comes with brisket, chicken or ribs along with a choice of tasty sides, a drink and a cookie for dessert. There's also a family night menu on Sundays where kids can partake for half the price of adults.

Stack Restaurant
10

Stack Restaurant

At Yonge and Lawrence, this dependable multi-level BBQ spot has a kids menu that features mini burgers, smoked meat, and smoked meat poutine, all for $11.

The Beet
11

The Beet

This healthy cafe in the Junction is super family friendly. They offer $2 purees of avocado, banana, applesauce or sweet potato for babies, as well as nibbler platters of bite-sized chicken or tofu, cheese or avocado, sweet potato, and fruit.

Against The Grain
12

Against The Grain

The kids menu at this lakeside pub at Corus Quay costs $12 for options like a quarter pounder, pizza and nachos or fish and chips. You can also sub fries for celery and carrots and all kids meals come with crayons and paper and a Chapman's popsicle for dessert.

