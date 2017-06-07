The Best Kid Friendly Restaurants in Toronto
The best kid friendly restaurants in Toronto are places where you can let it all hang out with little ones in tow while also letting your hair down. Italian, diner food, delis, BBQ and of course, beer and wine don’t have to be distant memories just because a new bae got added to the squad along the line.
Here are the best kid friendly restaurants in Toronto.
This Harbord Village star treats families right because it's run by one. Their Piccolo Piano program combines a dedicated dining space and play area involving costumes and even Pac-Man. Kids and parents can dig into pizza and pasta, but a kids menu designed with a nutritionist also features happy trays of broccoli and blueberries.
This popular pizza chain with multiple Toronto locations includes one on the Danforth that's especially family-friendly. Their bambini menu offers a cut-rate deal of a mini margherita and scoop of vanilla or chocolate gelato for just $9. Plus, crayons and paper are provided to keep the kids busy.
Though this 24-hour diner at Dundas and Ossington is often packed in the wee hours of the morning, during the day and dinner rushes high chairs are often pulled up to booths where kids can partake in the Captain Canuck menu. This includes kiddie takes on diner offerings like mini pancakes, burgers, spaghetti, and grilled cheese and is filled up with games and illustrations to colour in with provided crayons.
With locations in Little Italy and Yorkville, Caplansky’s has become known as a destination for mountainous deli sandwiches. Their kids menu features the typical grilled cheese and mac n’ cheese as well as french toast and a meal of an egg, beef, bacon, latke, applesauce and toast, all for five bucks.
The eggs, bacon and sausage at this Little India cafe all come from a Mennonite farm, so you know just what you’re feeding yourself and your family. The mini moo's section of the weekend brunch menu features a simple one-egg breakfast or grilled cheese, both $5.95. Plus, there's a train table to play at and a variety of pastries to snack on.
Pizza, pasta and gelato are the draw at this Italian chain and the large, location in Little India is especially family friendly. Come on Sunday through Thursday and kids eat free as long as they're up for having a mini margherita pizza with cheese and tomato sauce.
For both lunch and dinner, this Roncesvalles BBQ joint serves up a $10 kids menu that comes with brisket, chicken or ribs along with a choice of tasty sides, a drink and a cookie for dessert. There's also a family night menu on Sundays where kids can partake for half the price of adults.
Jesse Milns at Pizzeria Via Mercanti
