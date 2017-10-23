Best of Toronto
DKLo
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hot pot toronto

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
DKLo
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best hot pot in Toronto is a perfect balance of fresh ingredients, delicious soups, and delectable dipping sauces. This classic Chinese comfort cuisine is perfect to warm you up as the temperature starts to cool down.

Here is the best hot pot in Toronto.

Morals Village (Chinatown)
1

Morals Village (Chinatown)

This restaurant chain with more than 600 locations worldwide has two locations in Toronto including one in the heart of Chinatown. Make sure to try their 10 year special spicy soup base.

Emperor Hotpot
2

Emperor Hotpot

This massive restaurant inside Pacific Mall makes a green pepper spicy soup that's the perfect comfort food. Make sure to pair it with one of their watermelon or plum juices.

Han Shi Fang
3

Han Shi Fang

This unassuming spot tucked away inside Scarborough's Sky City Mall serves up hot pot and bbq, a combination so simple yet magical you wonder why nobody else has done it. Don't miss their special grill/pot combo.

XiangZi Hot Pot
4

XiangZi Hot Pot

This opulent Markham restaurant feels like an Imperial Chinese aristocrat’s home and it has premium prices to match. If you ever need to impress someone with upscale hot pot, this is definitely the place.

Chine Hot Pot
5

Chine Hot Pot

This Chinatown favourite serves up wonderfully unique broths like creamy corn but the best features are the custom-made exhaust vents and soundproofing which make this spot noticeably less chaotic and steamy than its counterparts.

ChongQing Liuyishou Hot Pot
6

ChongQing Liuyishou Hot Pot

This international Chinese chain with locations in Richmond Hill and Scarborough is known for their three-soup pot that lets you sample the traditionally fiery Chongqing-style hot broth alongside milder variants. Don't forget to try some of the Chinese desserts here, something many other hot pot places don't serve.

Chongqing Laojiumen
7

Chongqing Laojiumen

It's impossible to not fall in love with this Scarborough restaurant’s gimmick of cute cartoon characters, made with beef fat, simmering happily in the hot broth. More than an quirky decoration, the melted fat also adds a layer of richness to the broth that is not often found in other spots.

Mabu Generation
8

Mabu Generation

The only non-specialty hot pot restaurant on this list, this Taiwanese joint in First Markham Place serves mini hot pot options including their House Special that comes with quail eggs, pork blood cake, enoki mushrooms and instant noodles for a satisfying solo meal that's actually big enough for two.

Potman Hotpot
9

Potman Hotpot

This restaurant in the Silver Star Boulevard plaza in Scarborough serves a unique olive oil spicy broth to go along with premium ingredients like wagyu beef and oysters.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best AYCE Sushi in Toronto

The Best Korean BBQ in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Spanish Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Bubble Tea in Toronto

The Best Ramen in Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Schnitzel in Toronto

The Best Halloween Costume Stores in Toronto

The Best Poutine in Toronto