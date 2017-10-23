The Best Hot Pot Restaurants in Toronto
The best hot pot in Toronto is a perfect balance of fresh ingredients, delicious soups, and delectable dipping sauces. This classic Chinese comfort cuisine is perfect to warm you up as the temperature starts to cool down.
Here is the best hot pot in Toronto.
This international Chinese chain with locations in Richmond Hill and Scarborough is known for their three-soup pot that lets you sample the traditionally fiery Chongqing-style hot broth alongside milder variants. Don't forget to try some of the Chinese desserts here, something many other hot pot places don't serve.
It's impossible to not fall in love with this Scarborough restaurant’s gimmick of cute cartoon characters, made with beef fat, simmering happily in the hot broth. More than an quirky decoration, the melted fat also adds a layer of richness to the broth that is not often found in other spots.
The only non-specialty hot pot restaurant on this list, this Taiwanese joint in First Markham Place serves mini hot pot options including their House Special that comes with quail eggs, pork blood cake, enoki mushrooms and instant noodles for a satisfying solo meal that's actually big enough for two.
Hector Vasquez
