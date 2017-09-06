The Best Brewpubs in Toronto
The best brewpubs in Toronto are now pretty much evenly split between east and west in the city, keeping craft beer-drinkers from all over “hoppy” (groan). Enticing brews and delicious food meant to complement the bevvies can be found at these joints around the city.
Like Bellwoods, this spot on Dundas St. W. by Roncesvalles was a former auto shop. Now a charming microbrewery with elevated pub grub and a lovely street-side patio inspired by German beer gardens, this place brews creative beers like the pine-forward “Cone Ranger” IPA, or Mr. Pink, a ginger & hibiscus pale ale. Tasting flights are the best way to sample a variety of offerings.
A former brewer from Montreal’s Dieu du Ciel! is behind this sleek brewpub and bottle shop with soaring ceilings in Little India that’s named after Godspeed You! Black Emperor (both the Japanese documentary film and the Montreal band). Its open kitchen serves up Japanese comfort fare that pairs perfectly with its mostly sessionable beers.
Interesting craft brews can be found on the many constantly changing taps at this brewpub occupying a former ramshackle mansion in Leslieville. From blueberry or pina colada IPAs to a tasty horchata dessert lager, there’s lots to choose from, along with a snack menu that spans Asia, Europe and Latin America. The second-floor patio is a sweet bonus.
Draft, cask, seasonal offerings and reserve bottles from the cellar comprise the wide selection of brews at this massive waterfront beer bar and restaurant. You’ll even find beer in the food, from the beer-battered fish and chips to the brewmaster’s sausage pizza with beerwurst sausages.
