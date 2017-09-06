Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 5 hours ago
brewpubs toronto

The best brewpubs in Toronto are now pretty much evenly split between east and west in the city, keeping craft beer-drinkers from all over “hoppy” (groan). Enticing brews and delicious food meant to complement the bevvies can be found at these joints around the city.

Here are the best brewpubs in Toronto.

Bellwoods Brewery
1

Bellwoods Brewery

In addition to its always-packed front patio and above-average, seasonal menu, this busy brewpub and bottle shop on Ossington boasts an ever-expanding and evolving lineup of brews, including barrel-aged ones, that beer-lovers in this city just can’t seem to get enough of.

Bandit Brewery
2

Bandit Brewery

Like Bellwoods, this spot on Dundas St. W. by Roncesvalles was a former auto shop. Now a charming microbrewery with elevated pub grub and a lovely street-side patio inspired by German beer gardens, this place brews creative beers like the pine-forward “Cone Ranger” IPA, or Mr. Pink, a ginger & hibiscus pale ale. Tasting flights are the best way to sample a variety of offerings.

Burdock
3

Burdock

This Bloordale restaurant, microbrewery and music venue with a small bottle shop in the back does it all. APAs, IPAs, saisons and more can be had here, with tasty comfort foods to accompany the suds.

Godspeed Brewery
4

Godspeed Brewery

A former brewer from Montreal’s Dieu du Ciel! is behind this sleek brewpub and bottle shop with soaring ceilings in Little India that’s named after Godspeed You! Black Emperor (both the Japanese documentary film and the Montreal band). Its open kitchen serves up Japanese comfort fare that pairs perfectly with its mostly sessionable beers.

Indie Alehouse
5

Indie Alehouse

Tasting flights are the best way to sample all the flagship beers, rare releases, collaborations and one hit wonders that are brewed and served at this essential Junction stop. The hearty pub fare here (think fried chicken and BBQ duck pizza) is definitely not an afterthought.

Eastbound Brewing Company
6

Eastbound Brewing Company

Elevated eats like whole-grilled chicken wings and pork belly sandwiches are on the menu at this Riverside microbrewery, pub and bottle shop, and a wide range of brews (APA, IPA, dark porter, Hefeweizen, saison) should please just about every beer palette.

Rorschach Brewing
7

Rorschach Brewing

Interesting craft brews can be found on the many constantly changing taps at this brewpub occupying a former ramshackle mansion in Leslieville. From blueberry or pina colada IPAs to a tasty horchata dessert lager, there’s lots to choose from, along with a snack menu that spans Asia, Europe and Latin America. The second-floor patio is a sweet bonus.

Amsterdam BrewHouse
8

Amsterdam BrewHouse

Draft, cask, seasonal offerings and reserve bottles from the cellar comprise the wide selection of brews at this massive waterfront beer bar and restaurant. You’ll even find beer in the food, from the beer-battered fish and chips to the brewmaster’s sausage pizza with beerwurst sausages.

Radical Road Brewing
9

Radical Road Brewing

All the internationally inspired food at this cosy Leslieville spot is meant to be compatible with the beers brewed on-site. Wash down Korean fried wings or Caribbean curried veggie roti with the tap room’s Belgian ales and saisons or a seasonal Japanese yuzu pale ale.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Radical Road

