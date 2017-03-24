Best of Toronto
Baklava Toronto

The Best Baklava in Toronto

The best best bakalava in Toronto delivers layers of pastry nuts like walnuts or pistachios, drizzled with sticky, sweet honey or sugar syrup after baking. Though it’s often sold in the humblest of establishments for low prices, surely this dessert deserves a place amongst the finest pastries.

Here’s the best baklava in Toronto.

Patisserie Royale
Patisserie Royale

The baklava at this Scarborough institution is infused with rosewater and orange blossom, baked fresh daily and isn’t totally soaked in syrup the way some baklava is, making some kinds nearly cookie-like. For $30/kg, get it with walnuts or pistachios.

Crown Pastries
Crown Pastries

This Scarborough bakery has over ten varieties ($28 - $30/kg) of baklava including ones with walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews and pistachios in a stunning array of pretty shapes.

Adonis
Adonis

This gigantic Scarborough grocery store has pistachio, cashew and walnut baklava and diabetic-friendly options. Pick some up when you're shopping for fresh pita, hummus and other supermarket fare.

Athena Bakery
Athena Bakery

This bakery in the heart of Greektown has many varieties of baklava for reasonable prices. Just don't be distracted by all the cakes in the window.

Serano Bakery
Serano Bakery

This Pape Village favourite does a brisk business in baklava which come in a wide range of shapes and styles, from thin noodle-like structures to cylinders, to cylinders, rectangles and coils.

Arz Fine Foods
Arz Fine Foods

This emporium on Lawrence East in Scarborough has everything from a deli to produce along with fresh and prepared foods, as well as baklava. Theirs is available in many colourful varieties in fancy platter arrangements.

Select Bakery
Select Bakery

This humongous Donlands bakery has been family operated for decades and specializes in Greek desserts, which include baklava as well as Galaktoboureko (custard pie) and Loukoumades.

Kostas Bakery
Kostas Bakery

While there's plenty of tempting sweets at this old school Greek bakery in Scarborough, the baklava is truly not to be missed - trays of buttery, flaky phyllo layered with spiced walnuts, or delicately hand-rolled and bathed in pools of heavy honey syrup, ensuring maximum saturation.

Baklawa Queen
Baklawa Queen

The fresh homemade baklava at this Middle Eastern shop near Yonge and St. Clair ranges from a D-shaped variety ($1.25) to nest baklava ($1.25) and roll shapes ($1.75).

