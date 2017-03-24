The Best Baklava in Toronto
The best best bakalava in Toronto delivers layers of pastry nuts like walnuts or pistachios, drizzled with sticky, sweet honey or sugar syrup after baking. Though it’s often sold in the humblest of establishments for low prices, surely this dessert deserves a place amongst the finest pastries.
Here’s the best baklava in Toronto.
While there's plenty of tempting sweets at this old school Greek bakery in Scarborough, the baklava is truly not to be missed - trays of buttery, flaky phyllo layered with spiced walnuts, or delicately hand-rolled and bathed in pools of heavy honey syrup, ensuring maximum saturation.
Hector Vasquez at Crown Pastries
Join the conversation Load comments