Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
japanese desserts toronto

The Best Japanese Desserts in Toronto

The best Japanese desserts in Toronto are usually influenced by French pastry traditions, but also have their own special twist. Catering to Asian palates that prefer lighter, not-too-sweet offerings, these tempting treats tend to combine quality ingredients with beautiful presentation.

Here are the best places to get Japanese desserts in Toronto.

mon K Patisserie
1

mon K Patisserie

This French-inspired Japanese patisserie in East York is run by husband-and-wife duo Ryosuke and Naomi Kita. Beautifully presented matcha- and sakura-flavoured desserts like eclairs, mini choux and macarons can be found here, as well as ever-popular Japanese souffle cheesecakes.

Millie Patisserie & Creamery
2

Millie Patisserie & Creamery

Known for its mille crepe cakes, souffle cheesecakes and rare-in-the-centre cheesetarts, there are three locations of this delightfully dessert-centric cafe, with two downtown and one in Markham. Featuring flavours that include matcha, red bean and black sesame, Milie also partners with local businesses like Sansotei Ramen to offer collaboration desserts.

Uncle Tetsu
3

Uncle Tetsu

Once synonymous with lineups, this global chain started the city’s craze for fluffy, light-as-air Japanese cheesecakes. (It also bakes madeleines and Japanese cheesetarts.) Now that there are multiple locations in the city, including one in Markham’s Pacific Mall, there should be enough to go around.

Neo Coffee Bar
4

Neo Coffee Bar

In addition to expertly made coffee, this cafe on Frederick St. just south of King East also boasts delectable baked-in-house Japanese pastries. A variety of moist roll cakes, some made with matcha or black sesame sponge cake filled with adzuki (red beans) or roasted sesame-infused sweet cream, are definite highlights.

Nakamura Bakery
5

Nakamura Bakery

Located in Markham’s J-Town and established in 1993, this bakery makes Japanese specialties like Mont Blanc (chestnut cream layered on sponge cake), souffle-like cheesecakes and tofu cheesecakes, not to mention roll cakes, choux and matcha croissants.

Sasaki Fine Pastry
6

Sasaki Fine Pastry

Found deep inside the bowels of Markham’s J-Town, this place is definitely a hidden gem. It sells authentic handmade wagashi (Japanese snacks served with tea) like daifuku mochi (glutinous rice cakes) with seasonal flavours and dorayaki (Japanese pancakes) stuffed with adzuki and various flavours of cream.

Love Me Sweet
7

Love Me Sweet

With locations in Markham, Scarborough and North York, this bakery specializing in Japanese-style cheesecakes and cheesetarts is actively bringing this popular dessert trend to the ‘burbs. Cheesecakes come in original, chocolate and coffee flavours while cheesetart-lovers can choose between original, matcha and chocolate.

Cafe Michi
8

Cafe Michi

While this spot in Scarborough is known for its sushi, be sure to save room for a slice of French-influenced Japanese cake afterwards. Choose from a just-sweet-enough rotating selection that includes chocolate sake, matcha with adzuki paste, lemon chiffon or even tofu cheesecake.

Little Pebbles
9

Little Pebbles

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bakery on Baldwin St. in Kensington Market, this cute French-inspired Japanese dessert shop bakes up airy chiffon cakes in flavours that include matcha, kinako adzuki, black sesame and yuzu, along with Osaka-style roll cakes, daifuku mochi and more.

Hector Vasquez at Millie Patisserie

