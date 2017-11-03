The Best Japanese Desserts in Toronto
The best Japanese desserts in Toronto are usually influenced by French pastry traditions, but also have their own special twist. Catering to Asian palates that prefer lighter, not-too-sweet offerings, these tempting treats tend to combine quality ingredients with beautiful presentation.
Here are the best places to get Japanese desserts in Toronto.
Known for its mille crepe cakes, souffle cheesecakes and rare-in-the-centre cheesetarts, there are three locations of this delightfully dessert-centric cafe, with two downtown and one in Markham. Featuring flavours that include matcha, red bean and black sesame, Milie also partners with local businesses like Sansotei Ramen to offer collaboration desserts.
Once synonymous with lineups, this global chain started the city’s craze for fluffy, light-as-air Japanese cheesecakes. (It also bakes madeleines and Japanese cheesetarts.) Now that there are multiple locations in the city, including one in Markham’s Pacific Mall, there should be enough to go around.
In addition to expertly made coffee, this cafe on Frederick St. just south of King East also boasts delectable baked-in-house Japanese pastries. A variety of moist roll cakes, some made with matcha or black sesame sponge cake filled with adzuki (red beans) or roasted sesame-infused sweet cream, are definite highlights.
Found deep inside the bowels of Markham’s J-Town, this place is definitely a hidden gem. It sells authentic handmade wagashi (Japanese snacks served with tea) like daifuku mochi (glutinous rice cakes) with seasonal flavours and dorayaki (Japanese pancakes) stuffed with adzuki and various flavours of cream.
With locations in Markham, Scarborough and North York, this bakery specializing in Japanese-style cheesecakes and cheesetarts is actively bringing this popular dessert trend to the ‘burbs. Cheesecakes come in original, chocolate and coffee flavours while cheesetart-lovers can choose between original, matcha and chocolate.
Hector Vasquez at Millie Patisserie
Join the conversation Load comments