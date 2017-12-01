Toronto has already anointed its replacement for Gregg Zaun

Toronto sports analyst Gregg Zaun joins Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Mark Evan Halperin today on the growing list of men in media who've recently been fired over workplace misconduct allegations.

Rogers announced late Thursday evening that the former Blue Jays catcher would no longer be providing MLB commentary for Sportsnet following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour and comments."

Reaction among Jays fans has been mixed, but, for the most part, they already seem to have moved on.

I can't think of anyone better to fill the chair over at Blue Jays central!! Make it happen @Rogers!! 💙👊 #Bluejays — Cherie Knapton ❤ (@CherieK2009) December 1, 2017

Not too long after the news of Zaun's termination broke, another former Blue Jays catcher started trending on Twitter across the country: Jp Arencibia.

I love Canada 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jY4VEAgpYe — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) December 1, 2017

Without even throwing his hat into the ring, Arencibia has fast emerged as the runaway fan favourite to replace Zaun on Blue Jays central.

Fans have been pleading with the 31-year-old Cuban American athlete on Twitter to return to Toronto for the gig.

Arencibia lived in the city between 2010-2013 while he was on the Blue Jays, and built up a loyal fan base during that time even though he had his moments of despair.

Why can't you do Blue Jays central so we can have a host with character and who is a good person? — Sean Coleman (@seancole22) December 1, 2017

Some are even speculating that he already has the job, despite there being no evidence to suggest that Sportsnet has even started looking for Zaun's replacement.

Going to miss doing radio with @jparencibia9. Looks like he's got a new job... https://t.co/qBG7ntgrsm — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) December 1, 2017

Arenbcibia has gracefully responded to the rumours and queries on Twitter, writing "Thanks for the love fans. I care for Jays, Toronto and Canada very very deeply. Only want the best for it."

As if that's not going to make Toronto even thirstier for him to move back.