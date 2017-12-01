Sports & Play
Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over workplace misconduct allegations

Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun has been terminated from his position as an MLB analyst at Sportsnet following complains of "inappropriate behaviour and comments" in the workplace.

No details have been announced regarding the nature of these allegations, but Rogers Communications said in an announcement on Thursday that multiple complains had been investigated before Zaun's contract was terminated.

"The type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values," said Rogers Media president Rick Brace when announcing the news. 

"We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected," he continued. "We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."

Zaun, 46, will no longer be delivering opinion and analysis during Blue Jays games on any Sportsnet properties, including the radio station Sportsnet 590, "effective immediately."

