Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over workplace misconduct allegations

Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun has been terminated from his position as an MLB analyst at Sportsnet following complains of "inappropriate behaviour and comments" in the workplace.

No details have been announced regarding the nature of these allegations, but Rogers Communications said in an announcement on Thursday that multiple complains had been investigated before Zaun's contract was terminated.

SUN FRONT: Ex-Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over alleged "inappropriate conduct in the workplace." https://t.co/x9EpjUPieA pic.twitter.com/hbbNxxyNv1 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) December 1, 2017

"The type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values," said Rogers Media president Rick Brace when announcing the news.

Greg Zaun got fired for being a creep - good riddance #bluejays pic.twitter.com/UCEH2J0zn0 — Alia (@MizzzAlia) November 30, 2017

"We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected," he continued. "We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."

Sadly, the Gregg Zaun news doesn’t really come as a shock to me. Six years ago, he asked for my email over Twitter DM. He then sent me, a 21-year-old girl he’d never met, an invitation to a Grey Cup “Party” in Vancouver. — Katie Lawrence Balloch (@BlueJayGal) December 1, 2017

Zaun, 46, will no longer be delivering opinion and analysis during Blue Jays games on any Sportsnet properties, including the radio station Sportsnet 590, "effective immediately."