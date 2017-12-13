MLSE is buying the Toronto Argos

The Toronto Argos are joining the Maple Leafs, the Raptors and our newly-minted soccer champions, The Toronto FC, as subsidiaries of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

MLSE just announced that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Football League, it will be purchasing the Argos for an undisclosed sum of money in January 2018.

Like their BMO field stadium-mates, Toronto's football team just capped off 2017 with a major championship win.

The Argos brought home their league's most prestigious prize after winning the 105th Grey Cup game in Calgary on November 26, bringing the total number of all-time championships for the team up to 17. Shania Twain was there.

This is great news for #ArgosFootball. Now they can be given the marketing and PR they so badly deserve #CFL pic.twitter.com/zO2oKBA6bJ — Canada Sports Betting 🍁 (@CANSportbetting) December 13, 2017

"On the heels of a stunning Grey Cup showdown with the Calgary Stampeders that highlighted the sheer excitement of Canadian football, we’re thrilled that the Argonauts will be joining the MLSE roster," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a statement released Wednesday.

"We welcome MLSE to the CFL and look forward to working with them to further enhance the experience for Canadian football fans."

The Argos are currently owned by Bell Canada and the Kilmer Group (MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum's holding company.)

Following the acquisition, the CFL team will be owned by MLSE – which is owned by Bell Canada, the Kilmer Group and Rogers.