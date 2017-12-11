Huge crowds hit the streets for TFC's victory parade
Less than 48 hours after being crowned MLS champions, TFC celebrated with their adoring fans as part of the team's official victory parade from The Air Canada Centre to Nathan Phillips Square. Throngs of people lined the streets to salute the Reds, who proudly showed off the MLS Cup. It was a jubilant scene to cap off a near perfect season.
Here's what Toronto's streets looked like for TFC's victory parade today.
Jesse Milns
