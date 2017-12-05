This magical ice skating trail is Ontario's best kept secret

While the skating trail at Arrowhead Provincial Park tends to get the lion's share of accolades and attention, it's not the only icy path that cuts through a forest Ontario. The MacGregor Point ice trail also offers the chance for a scenic trip through the woods on your blades.

MacGregor Point is located right on the edge of Lake Huron near Port Elgin, which makes it a bit closer than Arrowhead, but the best part is that it's far less busy than its more popular counterpart.

The 400 metre skating oval delivers big on intimacy and atmosphere, especially after the sun sets and the trail lights go on until 10 p.m. each and every day. Now that sounds like date material.

You don't have to drive off right away either. The campground boasts 16 yurts and a heated fort station you can spend the night in.

The park also features a much longer (8 km) cross country skiing trail that travels through a variety of terrain, including hardwood forests and frozen wetlands.

And that's just what's in the park. The distance from any industrial pollution or bright lights makes for wonderfully clear skies to witness the immense beauty of a winter sunset.

The opening date for the skating trail's 2017/2018 season has yet to be pinned down as it's weather permitting, but a good bet would be around the end of December. Check out the park's Twitter feed for updates.