Nobody knows what happened to the Toronto moose

The moose that ran around Toronto and into our hearts has not been seen since Saturday.

Early on Friday a moose was spotted near the Buttonville Airport and toured through the street of Markham, dodging traffic and hopping over fences.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials were tracking the moose as it tried to navigate through residential areas before finally settling in a wooded area to rest.

It was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Saturday near 6th Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Attempts to tranquilize and transfer it proved difficult while it was on the move, and no attempts were made during nightfall for safety reasons.

“Moose eludes police” is the big headline of the day here in Toronto, in case you were wondering what the most Canadian headline ever is — sarah🎄✨ (@abigpigeon) November 25, 2017

Officials said they're hoping that by now the moose has moved on to a safer area but admit they have no idea where it might currently be hanging out.

You know your home in Canada when you see on the News that there’s a moose on the loose in Toronto 😂🇨🇦 — Meg Calhoun (@12calhoun12) November 25, 2017

It's likely that it made it's way down through any one of the GTA's river corridors including the Rouge River area, Gravenhurst and Bracebridge, or as far away as Algonquin Provincial Park.