Nobody knows what happened to the Toronto moose

The moose that ran around Toronto and into our hearts has not been seen since Saturday.

Early on Friday a moose was spotted near the Buttonville Airport and toured through the street of Markham, dodging traffic and hopping over fences.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials were tracking the moose as it tried to navigate through residential areas before finally settling in a wooded area to rest.

It was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Saturday near 6th Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Attempts to tranquilize and transfer it proved difficult while it was on the move, and no attempts were made during nightfall for safety reasons.

Officials said they're hoping that by now the moose has moved on to a safer area but admit they have no idea where it might currently be hanging out.

It's likely that it made it's way down through any one of the GTA's river corridors including the Rouge River area, Gravenhurst and Bracebridge, or as far away as Algonquin Provincial Park.

