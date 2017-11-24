Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
moose Toronto

A moose is on the loose in Toronto

The country has met the city today as the police are tracking a renegade moose just north of Toronto.

The bull moose was seen running through the residential streets of Markham at Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue earlier today.

According to the CBC, the OPP are urging drivers to practice caution while driving, as an animal of that size could easily pose a serious risk of injury.

A spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division said that the moose likely wandered down from the Rouge River where it lives.

Many have been quick to point out the obvious Canadian-ness of the story.

As of yet, the moose has not been captured and is being closely tracked by Ministry of Natural Resources officials. You can watch the progress live

