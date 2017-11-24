A moose is on the loose in Toronto

The country has met the city today as the police are tracking a renegade moose just north of Toronto.

The bull moose was seen running through the residential streets of Markham at Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue earlier today.

@CP24 MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IN MARKHAM LOL pic.twitter.com/BdWo6uf3xk — Bonnie (@imjustbonniie) November 24, 2017

According to the CBC, the OPP are urging drivers to practice caution while driving, as an animal of that size could easily pose a serious risk of injury.

Caught on cam: Moose dodges traffic like a pro in Markham, Ont. Extended video (+live stream!) here: https://t.co/RSY5iRE7m0 pic.twitter.com/L8lfNWTsc5 — Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) November 24, 2017

A spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division said that the moose likely wandered down from the Rouge River where it lives.

In Toronto today the top news story is a 1200 lbs Moose on the loose in the city, creating havoc wherever it goes. Oddly, it resembles the political situation faced by our American neighbours. Only in Canada eh? — Etienne McD (@smcdonn4499) November 24, 2017

Many have been quick to point out the obvious Canadian-ness of the story.

This is so Canadian it’s nuts. There’s a moose running around Markham and it’s being tracked by news helicopters. No white Ford Bronco involved so far (annnnd, I’ve just dated myself with that joke). pic.twitter.com/vJri8fDHFm — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) November 24, 2017

As of yet, the moose has not been captured and is being closely tracked by Ministry of Natural Resources officials. You can watch the progress live.