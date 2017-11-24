A moose is on the loose in Toronto
The country has met the city today as the police are tracking a renegade moose just north of Toronto.
The bull moose was seen running through the residential streets of Markham at Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue earlier today.
@CP24 MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IN MARKHAM LOL pic.twitter.com/BdWo6uf3xk— Bonnie (@imjustbonniie) November 24, 2017
According to the CBC, the OPP are urging drivers to practice caution while driving, as an animal of that size could easily pose a serious risk of injury.
Caught on cam: Moose dodges traffic like a pro in Markham, Ont. Extended video (+live stream!) here: https://t.co/RSY5iRE7m0 pic.twitter.com/L8lfNWTsc5— Kendra Mangione (@kendramangione) November 24, 2017
A spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division said that the moose likely wandered down from the Rouge River where it lives.
In Toronto today the top news story is a 1200 lbs Moose on the loose in the city, creating havoc wherever it goes. Oddly, it resembles the political situation faced by our American neighbours. Only in Canada eh?— Etienne McD (@smcdonn4499) November 24, 2017
Many have been quick to point out the obvious Canadian-ness of the story.
This is so Canadian it’s nuts. There’s a moose running around Markham and it’s being tracked by news helicopters. No white Ford Bronco involved so far (annnnd, I’ve just dated myself with that joke). pic.twitter.com/vJri8fDHFm— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) November 24, 2017
As of yet, the moose has not been captured and is being closely tracked by Ministry of Natural Resources officials. You can watch the progress live.
Join the conversation Load comments