Toronto is getting a huge new indoor Go Kart track

America's premier indoor go karting company is expanding into Canada next month, starting with a brand new racing centre near Downsview Park in Toronto.

K1 Speed, founded in 2003, currently has 39 different locations across the U.S. The company bills itself as "the #1 indoor kart racing center in the world," and promises "thrills that will satisfy even the most ardent of racing enthusiasts."

Unlike the four-storey go kart complex coming to Niagara Falls, K1 looks less like a real-life Mario Kart courses than a miniature version of Formula 1 racing.

The facilities and features include pit crews, authentic racing memorabilia, various racing challenges and even podiums to celebrate big wins.

The chain also prides itself on its "highly-advanced and environmentally-friendly electric go karts" that reach up to 45 miles per hour (junior karts only reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour).

Despite having the fastest carts in the industry, no racing experience is required. The company's website notes that "each driver will be briefed on track safety, track rules, flag and sign meanings and kart operation."

We don't yet have an exact opening date, but it'll be sometime in December according to K1's website. How's that for an early holiday gift?