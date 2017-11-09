Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
k1 speed toronto

Toronto is getting a huge new indoor Go Kart track

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

America's premier indoor go karting company is expanding into Canada next month, starting with a brand new racing centre near Downsview Park in Toronto.

K1 Speed, founded in 2003, currently has 39 different locations across the U.S. The company bills itself as "the #1 indoor kart racing center in the world," and promises "thrills that will satisfy even the most ardent of racing enthusiasts."

Unlike the four-storey go kart complex coming to Niagara Falls,  K1 looks less like a real-life Mario Kart courses than a miniature version of Formula 1 racing.

A post shared by 🏁Tag Us: #K1Speed (@k1speed) on

The facilities and features include pit crews, authentic racing memorabilia, various racing challenges and even podiums to celebrate big wins. 

The chain also prides itself on its "highly-advanced and environmentally-friendly electric go karts" that reach up to 45 miles per hour (junior karts only reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour).

.

A post shared by 🏁Tag Us: #K1Speed (@k1speed) on

Despite having the fastest carts in the industry, no racing experience is required. The company's website notes that "each driver will be briefed on track safety, track rules, flag and sign meanings and kart operation."

We don't yet have an exact opening date, but it'll be sometime in December according to K1's website. How's that for an early holiday gift?

Lead photo by

k1speed

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is getting a huge new indoor Go Kart track

Blue Jays great Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Outdoor skating rink coming to Ontario Place this winter

Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

5 stunning late fall getaways from Toronto

This town near Toronto is going to become a winter wonderland

Massive Harry Potter festival being planned near Toronto

Rumours swirl that Rogers Centre might get a new name