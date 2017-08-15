A four-storey stacked go kart track is coming to Niagara Falls
Go-karting is about to be taken to the next level thanks to a new complex being built in Niagara Falls. In fact, it's being taken to four levels.
The Niagara Speedway is a four-storey go-kart race track that spirals around itself, just off of Clifton Hill, the Falls' main drag, and will give tourists another reason to spend 48 hours in the area.
Niagara Speedway ramp is ramping up #Niagarafalls #comingsoon #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/LJBGH2pqf5— Clifton Hill Niagara (@cliftonhillfun) May 19, 2017
According to the track's Facebook page, it should open in 2018, so don't rev your engines just yet. When completed, it will be North America’s largest elevated go-kart track facility.
The entire attraction will expand over 10-acres along Victoria Avenue and when complete, it will look something like a track in Branson, Missouri.
