A four-storey stacked go kart track is coming to Niagara Falls

Go-karting is about to be taken to the next level thanks to a new complex being built in Niagara Falls. In fact, it's being taken to four levels.

The Niagara Speedway is a four-storey go-kart race track that spirals around itself, just off of Clifton Hill, the Falls' main drag, and will give tourists another reason to spend 48 hours in the area.

According to the track's Facebook page, it should open in 2018, so don't rev your engines just yet. When completed, it will be North America’s largest elevated go-kart track facility.

A post shared by Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls (@cliftonhillfun) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

The entire attraction will expand over 10-acres along Victoria Avenue and when complete, it will look something like a track in Branson, Missouri.