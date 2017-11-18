Outdoor skating rinks open this week in Toronto

Outdoor ice rinks open in Toronto this year on Saturday, November 25. That's one week from now — can you believe it? Despite the increasing presence of holiday-themed events in the city, the advent of open air skating always comes as a bit of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one.

Not all of the city's outdoor rinks open on Saturday, but more than half are scheduled to be in operation. There's always the possibility that weather conditions could cause a delay — lots of rain or abnormally warm temperatures would be a problem — but the forecast looks okay.

If your local rink isn't on this list, not to fear — the remaining artificially supported city ice rinks will open a week later on December 2. It's time to get those blades sharpened!

The following rinks open on November 25 this year