Outdoor skating rinks open this week in Toronto

Outdoor ice rinks open in Toronto this year on Saturday, November 25. That's one week from now — can you believe it? Despite the increasing presence of holiday-themed events in the city, the advent of open air skating always comes as a bit of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one.

Not all of the city's outdoor rinks open on Saturday, but more than half are scheduled to be in operation. There's always the possibility that weather conditions could cause a delay — lots of rain or abnormally warm temperatures would be a problem — but the forecast looks okay.

If your local rink isn't on this list, not to fear — the remaining artificially supported city  ice rinks will open a week later on December 2. It's time to get those blades sharpened!

The following rinks open on November 25 this year
  • Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey
  • Broadlands CC
  • Cedarvale Park
  • Christie Pits
  • Colonel Samuel Smith Park
  • Dieppe Park
  • Dufferin Grove Park
  • Giovanni Caboto
  • Glen Long CC
  • Greenwood Park
  • High Park
  • Hodgson Public School Grounds
  • Irving W Chapley CC
  • Kew Gardens
  • Ledbury Park
  • Monarch Park
  • Nathan Phillips Square
  • North Toronto Memorial CRC/Eglinton Park
  • Otter Creek Centre
  • Ramsden Park
  • Regent Park
  • Rennie Park
  • Rosedale Park
  • Royalcrest Rink
  • Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square
  • Sherbourne Common/ Paul Quarrington Ice Rink
  • Sir Adam Beck Rink
  • Sunnydale Acres Rink
  • Trinity Bellwoods Park
  • Valleyfield Park
  • Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink
  • Wallace Emerson Park
  • West Deane Park/Martingrove
  • West Mall Rink
  • Westway Outdoor Rink
  • Withrow Park
Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj

