Rumours swirl that Rogers Centre might get a new name

Everyone's least favourite stadium name might soon be a thing of the past if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The Rogers Centre, formerly the much-beloved SkyDome, was renamed back in 2005 when Rogers Communications purchased the stadium.

The renaming was seen as a travesty by many. When we kidded a couple years ago that it was going to be called the SkyDome again, the fake announcement (posted on April Fools) was met with huge fanfare.

But now it seems like the idea of ridding the stadium of the name Rogers Centre might not be so far fetched after all.

The rumours started in earnest this week when sports writer Bob Elliott tweeted that he was hearing Rogers Communications was considering selling naming rights.

Hearing Rogers Communications is considering selling naming rights to the Rogers Centre @BlueJays — bob elliott (@elliottbaseball) October 29, 2017

The rumours could have merit, according to Blue Jays Banter, now that stadium naming rights are attracting premium dollars.

Just two months ago it was announced the ACC would be rebranded Scotiabank Arena for a cool $800 million over 20 years.

The rumour also makes sense since Rogers Communications just got a new CEO. As Blue Jays Nation points out, there is some speculation that monetizing some of the company's non-core assets might be a strategic priority for the new boss.

As expected, the rumour already has Toronto dreaming up ideas for new corporate overlords and naming possibilities.

Since Amazon might choose Toronto for its next headquarters maybe a stadium name could be in their future?

Maybe Amazon can pay for the naming rights to Rogers Centre. Then you can have your beer delivered to your seat by drone. — W.B. (@Every5thDay) October 29, 2017

Or perhaps Apple would be the perfect fit.

I want Apple to buy naming rights to the Rogers Centre and call it the iDome. — Cory McKechnie 🐿 (@cory_mck) October 30, 2017

There's no official word from Rogers Communications yet that the naming rights are in play so for now we'll have to be content to just imagine the possibilities.