The Air Canada Centre is getting a new name

Because Toronto is always in need of more bank names on its buildings, the Air Canada Centre will get a new name next July.

The sports complex that Toronto has come to refer to almost universally as "the ACC" will soon become the "Scotiabank Arena."

TSN reports that the popular stadium and concert venue will be changing its name officially on July 1, 2018, following the expiration of Air Canada's naming rights.

The agreement between Scotiabank and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is said to be worth around $800 million for 20 years of naming rights, which would be the highest valued sponsorship agreement of its kind in North America.