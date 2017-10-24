Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
escape manor toronto

Axe throwing and escape room coming to King West

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It looks like Toronto is getting yet another escape room for all of your corporate team building and kooky date night needs – only this one comes with axes.

A poster announcing the new venture is currently hanging in the window of what used to be Europe Bound Travel Outfitters, which recently closed on King Street West after more than 30 years in business.

"Coming soon: Escape Manor," reads the sign. "international award winning escape rooms / lounge / axe-throwing."

That's right; a recreational axe-throwing spot right along the 504 streetcar line.

Escape Manor's website doesn't yet have any information about the new Toronto location. According to the aforementioned poster, it'll open this spring – and if the company's other escape rooms are any indication, it's going to be pretty cool.

"Twelve different rooms. Twelve different themes," reads Escape Manor Ottawa's site, which boasts such adventures as "The Tomb," "The Boudoir," "Psycho," and "Escape the Cornwall Jail."

We'll update you on the axe situation as information comes.

Lead photo by

BlogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This secret park is home to one of Ontario's nicest waterfalls

Axe throwing and escape room coming to King West

Salmon jumping is Toronto's newest spectator sport

The top 20 fall day trips from Toronto

A local company is taking Toronto playgrounds to the next level

5 bike rides that will make you fall in love with Toronto

The top 5 waterfalls to visit in Hamilton

The Toronto Raptors just got a new slogan