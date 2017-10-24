Axe throwing and escape room coming to King West

It looks like Toronto is getting yet another escape room for all of your corporate team building and kooky date night needs – only this one comes with axes.

A poster announcing the new venture is currently hanging in the window of what used to be Europe Bound Travel Outfitters, which recently closed on King Street West after more than 30 years in business.

"Coming soon: Escape Manor," reads the sign. "international award winning escape rooms / lounge / axe-throwing."

That's right; a recreational axe-throwing spot right along the 504 streetcar line.

Escape Manor's website doesn't yet have any information about the new Toronto location. According to the aforementioned poster, it'll open this spring – and if the company's other escape rooms are any indication, it's going to be pretty cool.

"Twelve different rooms. Twelve different themes," reads Escape Manor Ottawa's site, which boasts such adventures as "The Tomb," "The Boudoir," "Psycho," and "Escape the Cornwall Jail."

We'll update you on the axe situation as information comes.