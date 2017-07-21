Europe Bound is closing its doors on King West

After 20 years in Toronto, Europe Bound Travel Outfitters is calling it quits. Owner Joe Raftis says there's no specific reason for shutting down, other than it was time for him to retire.

"I've been doing this for 32 years now, working seven days a week, 12 hours a day and I'm ready to be done," he says.

It's a bit of a shock seeing as the neighbourhood is only getting busier. According to Raftis, business has never been better. Raftis owns the building at 383 King St. W., but has no immediate plans to sell it. He'll rent it out for now.

His associated store Hiker's Haven in Oakville will remain open when Europe Bound closes its doors for good in September. Until then, visit the store for clearance sales on everything.

Previously, Europe Bound had a store in Vancouver for 20 years, a discount store on Queen East, as well as a location in Los Angeles.