The top 10 running events in Toronto this fall

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Running events in Toronto this fall are made for runners of all levels who prefer cooler temps and taking in the fall colours . From a marathon to a monster shuffle, there's lots of options to keep active over the coming months.
Grab your fellow cubicle dwellers and set course for this Ontario Place area race, where charity and corporate responsibility are total besties. CAMH benefits from the donations, so invite the HR department too.