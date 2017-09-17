The top 10 running events in Toronto this fall

Sports & Play
Running events in Toronto this fall are made for runners of all levels who prefer cooler temps and taking in the fall colours . From a marathon to a monster shuffle, there's lots of options to keep active over the coming months.

  • Running events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Oasis ZooRun
      September 23
      Oasis ZooRun
      Primates will be rooting you on while you chase that PB, and with the hilly legs of the zoo as your backdrop, this fun run may just have you feeling downright sloth like at the big finish.
      The Toronto Zoo
    • Global Energy Race
      September 24
      Global Energy Race
      Fight hunger and carb load in a whole new way at this Ashbridges Bay race. Each K you crush nets two slices for the North York Harvest Food Bank, with three or 10K routes on deck.
      Ashbridges Bay
    • Toronto Corporate Run
      September 28
      Toronto Corporate Run
      Grab your fellow cubicle dwellers and set course for this Ontario Place area race, where charity and corporate responsibility are total besties. CAMH benefits from the donations, so invite the HR department too.
      Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection
    • Run for the Cure
      October 1
      Run for the Cure
      Pink is really everyone’s colour, especially on this day, where thousands across Canada will raise funds for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.
      University of Toronto, St. George Campus
    • 2XU Toronto Women's 8k/5k
      October 14
      2XU Toronto Women's 8k/5k
      Firefighters are ready to quench your thirst at Sunnybrook Park for the final race of the women’s run. 5 and 8K options mean there’s a little something for everyone.
      Sunnybrook Park
    • Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Half Marathon
      October 22
      Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Half Marathon
      This beast of a race shuts downtown to a crawl, so if you’re not running it you may as well come cheer us on. The mostly downhill route makes it a perfect Boston qualifier.
      Toronto Waterfront Marathon
    • Monster Dash Toronto
      October 29
      Monster Dash Toronto
      Monsters of all shapes and sizes will trample the streets of Leaside for the 5 and 10K routes, this year weaving behind the Science Centre for that Frankenstein effect.
      Ontario Science Centre
    • Holly Jolly Fun Run
      November 19
      Holly Jolly Fun Run
      Naughty or nice, this race doesn’t judge. Kicking off the Santa Claus Parade each year, the Holly Jolly fun run is just that, with funds raised going toward the big fat man himself.
      Start line at Bloor Street West
    • Santa Shuffle
      December 2
      Santa Shuffle
      Silver bells and red noses are common themes at this Canadian race. 5K is all it takes to support the local Salvation Army.
      Wilket Creek Pk. & Sunnybrook Pk.
    • Beaches Runners Club Tannenbaum
      December 6
      Beaches Runners Club Tannenbaum
      This neighbourhood race brings Beach dwellers together for a good cause, with a 10K race around the Martin Goodman Trail.
      3 Alfresco Lawn
