scotiabank arena

Toronto is freaking out about the ACC being renamed

The Air Canada Centre – home to the Maple Leafs, the Raptors, and 17 Bon Jovi concerts – is becoming the "Scotiabank Arena." 

But you probably already know that by this point, since it's all the entire local internet has been talking about since the news broke earlier today.

The sports complex and evert venue won't officially change names until July of 2018, meaning that we can still call it the ACC for the duration of this year's NHL and NBA seasons.

Those who don't have to call it "Scotiabank Arena" in the name of journalistic accuracy have other plans, according to almost everything I'm seeing online right now.

It's like the SkyDome / Rogers Centre tragedy situation all over again, only not quite as bad because the Air Canada Centre was never that cool a name to begin with.

