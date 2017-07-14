Toronto is about to be taken over by Harry Potter parties

Toronto Potterheads have a lot to be thankful for because the city has wholeheartedly embraced the wizarding world.

Not only are we home to a Harry Potter bar, but various groups in and around GTA just can't stop hosting magical parties, including one Torontonian who's throwing herself the ultimate Harry Potter birthday party that you're also invited to.

Her event at the Arts and Letters Club is on Friday, August 4, and the very next day, Valhalla Quidditch is holding an open tournament, where anyone can show up to play. Apparently, the Simcoe Day long weekend should be renamed the Harry Potter long weekend in Toronto.

Tess Barao, behind the Very Potter Party, says the event is a 30th birthday present to herself. Along with throwing a dance party, she's putting up a concert version of Starkid Production's popular A Very Potter Musical (Glee's Darren Criss starred in the original production of this show).

"I’m friends with some of the most talented performers in the city, so coupling performance and Harry Potter seemed like the perfect way to celebrate," says Barao, who's currently in the Fringe hit Maddie's Karaoke Birthday Party.

"That coupled with the fact that after the performance we can all dance the night away in costume... I’m pretty sure it will be the best birthday ever," she continues.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone came out 20 years ago, so the party will also celebrate that milestone by being what Barao describes as a "Harry Potter nerd's dream."

Initially, she and her team worried they wouldn't sell any tickets, but the event is already sold out.

If you didn't snag a ticket, send a howler, or better yet, take your frustration out by slugging a bludger or two on the Quidditch pitch.