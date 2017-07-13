The Hogwarts Express will be hitting the rails near Toronto

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone turned 20 this year, and it seems like everyone wants to celebrate this magical milestone, including the town of Waterloo, which is conveniently located about an hour and a half southwest of Toronto.

If you're a Potterhead, you might want to consider apparating (or driving down the 401) to the Waterloo Central Railway's Hogwarts Express & Magical Wizards Festival.

A post shared by Waterloo Central Railway (@waterloocentralrailway) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

It's happening on Saturday, September 30, at the St. Jacobs Village Station. There will be performances and activities running all day, but the marquee attraction will be the Hogwarts Express - also known as the Waterloo Central Railway's 94-year-old steam engine train.

Train tickets are already sold out, but an additional ride has already been added, so here's to hoping more become available soon. Even if you don't ride the train, you can certainly check it out at the festival, which will be a Harry Potter extravaganza.