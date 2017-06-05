Sports & Play
ketchup slip n slide toronto

Here's what that ketchup slip and slide looked like in Toronto

A slip and slide got a horror movie makeover in Toronto this weekend in honour of the fifth ever National Ketchup Day.

Pringles, which is introducing ketchup-flavoured chips, slathered sweet red sauce all over a slip and slide on June 3 at a parking lot by Front and Simcoe streets. 

Participants had to suit up in yellow rain gear to try it out. Ketchup didn't look like it made for the slipperiest slide, but for fanatics this marketing stunt was probably a dream come true. 

