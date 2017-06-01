Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ketchup slip n slide toronto

Toronto is getting a giant slip 'n slide filled with ketchup

Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you regularly drown your food in ketchup, you might want to check out this 50-foot slip 'n slide that'll pop up in Toronto this Saturday.

That's because instead of water, it's going to be covered in everyone's favourite red condiment. 

The whole thing's a marketing activation for Pringle's new ketchup chips, but that shouldn't stop plenty of ketchup fanatics from sliding around at 174 Front St. W., by Simcoe Street from 11 a.m to 2 p.m..

Former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie will play host because apparently he's obsessed with ketchup too.

Lead photo by

Natta Summerky

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is getting a giant slip 'n slide filled with ketchup

The top 10 online dating sites and apps in Toronto

10 secret things you might not know existed in Toronto

The essential Toronto bike map

Boat is now offering tours of the flooded Toronto Islands

Toronto hotel with stunning rooftop restaurant and pool opening this summer

The top 25 bike stores in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 25 kids summer camps in Toronto