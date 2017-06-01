Toronto is getting a giant slip 'n slide filled with ketchup

If you regularly drown your food in ketchup, you might want to check out this 50-foot slip 'n slide that'll pop up in Toronto this Saturday.

That's because instead of water, it's going to be covered in everyone's favourite red condiment.

The whole thing's a marketing activation for Pringle's new ketchup chips, but that shouldn't stop plenty of ketchup fanatics from sliding around at 174 Front St. W., by Simcoe Street from 11 a.m to 2 p.m..

Former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie will play host because apparently he's obsessed with ketchup too.