Massive Toronto Light Festival finally gets a location

Torontonians were big fans of the city's first wintertime light festival, and once again got excited with the announcement of a mysterious Lights Fest this fall.

Many were cautious about the announcement as there was no venue and tickets weren't available, but that's changed now.

The Lights Fest Toronto is set to go ahead on September 30, a couple of hours outside of the city in Ohsweken, which is a village on the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nations reserve near Brantford.

Tickets range from $25 to $55 USD, and are now on sale. The event will include music, food trucks, games and thousands of sky lanterns being released into the sky somewhere between 4 to 8 p.m at the Ohsweken Speedway.

Similar festivals in Toronto, like the cancelled Lantern Festival never took place because of fire hazards. Other such events have happened in cities like Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, but this will be the Lights Fest's first Canadian stop, assuming it happens.