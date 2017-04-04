Toronto might be getting another huge lights festival

When Toronto played host to its first large scale lights festival this winter, you couldn't keep crowds away from the Distillery District. The installations, though not life-changing, brought something shiny and new to the city.

Now we might be getting another festival of this kind, at least if the organizers of The Lights Fest are to be believed.

Currently making the rounds on Facebook, The Lights Fest has all the markings of an event that's promoted well in advance of any of the organizational efforts taking place such as confirming a date, location, vendors or sponsors. All are still TBD.

But apparently the event has taken place in other cities. While numerous dates in California were canceled or postponed, the one in Lubbock, Texas recently went ahead as planned, although not without some concern from local officials.

Other Lights Fests have apparently taken place in Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Since fire regulations would prohibit this type of event from taking place in the city, it's likely that if the Toronto event actually happens, it'll be somewhere outside city limits. Last year, the much-hyped Lantern Festival ceased to take place for this very reason.

Nevertheless, the Lights Festival could be magical. It's a simple idea that encourages families and friends to get together, make their own lanterns, and then release them all at once into the night sky.

If all goes according to plan, there will also be live entertainment, DJs and food trucks to keep things lively at this alcohol-free event.

Tickets range from $25-$55, and kids under three are free. Buyer beware, though, as it may take a while to get a refund if the event doesn't materialize. Ticket purchasers of some of the other Lights Fests have suggested it may all be a scam.