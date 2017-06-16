The top 10 running events in Toronto this summer
Running events in Toronto this summer weave their way through the city and include charity dashes and fun runs. There’s truly a little something for everyone, from full on marathons to 5K sprints.
The Famous Canadian Beer Run
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Toronto recreating the summer of love with a picnic 50 years later
The top 18 street festivals in Toronto for summer 2017
This epic suspension bridge is just two hours from Toronto
Massive Toronto Light Festival finally gets a location
You can do yoga underneath Niagara Falls this summer
Naked people on bikes just rode around Toronto's streets
The top 10 public tennis courts in Toronto