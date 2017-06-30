Now you can walk behind Niagara Falls at night

Niagara Falls is a must-visit spot near Toronto and this natural wonder keeps getting more visitor friendly.

Now, thanks to a new Canada 150 experience, you can not only step behind Niagara Falls, but you can do so at night.

Dubbed Night Lights: Journey Behind the Falls After Dark, the tour takes adventure seekers behind the falls after hours during the traditional nightly light show.

Folks dive into a network of tunnels behind the Falls to view the illuminated gushes of water up close and then watch the fireworks show from the base of Horseshoe Falls - it's the same spot that offers yoga during the day.

The after-hours experience kicks off on July 1 and continues all summer for up to 150 people per night.

Fireworks happens at the falls Monday to Friday until September 4, and the nighttime falls journey runs from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on weeknights and holidays. Tickets will run you about $19.50.