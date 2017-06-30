Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
niagara falls night

Now you can walk behind Niagara Falls at night

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Niagara Falls is a must-visit spot near Toronto and this natural wonder keeps getting more visitor friendly.

Now, thanks to a new Canada 150 experience, you can not only step behind Niagara Falls, but you can do so at night.

Dubbed Night Lights: Journey Behind the Falls After Dark, the tour takes adventure seekers behind the falls after hours during the traditional nightly light show

Folks dive into a network of tunnels behind the Falls to view the illuminated gushes of water up close and then watch the fireworks show from the base of Horseshoe Falls - it's the same spot that offers yoga during the day

A post shared by Niagara Parks (@niagaraparks) on

The after-hours experience kicks off on July 1 and continues all summer for up to 150 people per night.

Fireworks happens at the falls Monday to Friday until September 4, and the nighttime falls journey runs from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on weeknights and holidays. Tickets will run you about $19.50.

Lead photo by

Niagara Parks

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

5 lazy rivers for tubing near Toronto

Now you can walk behind Niagara Falls at night

31 natural wonders to explore in Ontario this summer

Old fire tower is an epic lookout north of Toronto

There's a huge slip & slide just north of Toronto this weekend

The top 10 outdoor swimming pools in Toronto

The top 15 escape room games in Toronto by neighbourhood

This surreal cave system is three hours from Toronto