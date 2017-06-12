Sports & Play
niagara falls yoga

You can do yoga underneath Niagara Falls this summer

You might already ooh and ah when you visit Niagara Falls, but get ready to say ohm next to this natural wonder this summer.

That's because you'll be able to take a yoga class right beside the Horseshoe Falls at this tourist destination that's less than two hours away from Toronto. 

Namaste Niagara, which is run by Niagara Parks, features a 45 minute beginner-friendly yoga class on the lower observation deck. You can usually only access this platform during the Journey Behind the Falls excursions.

niagara yoga torontoIt's about as stunning a spot to practice yoga as you can dream up, but be prepared to get at least a little wet. The mist from the Falls tends to descend upon the deck, which is actually quite nice when it's really hot out.

niagara falls yogaSessions run on June 18, July 9, July 23 and August 13. Tickets are $50

Niagara Parks

