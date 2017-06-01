Sports & Play
free outdoor festival toronto

Toronto is getting a free outdoor entertainment venue and beer garden

Remember the Honest Ed's alley and the parties that would sometimes happen there? We miss them too

The Fringe Festival used to host ites Fringe Club festivities there, and now that it's gone, they've found a new home at Scadding Court.

The summertime parties begin on July 5 at the space found in the middle of four Fringe hosting theatres (Factory Theatre, Tarragon, Theatre Passe Muraille and the newly added Theatre Centre). The theatre festival has partnered with the community centre for a 12-day outdoor playground.

The new Fringe Club features a licensed outdoor stage in the park's skating rink, the Fringe after dark tent and a beer garden. This fun zone will also host the festival box office. 

The outdoor stage is free and will boast a rotating roster of musicians, Yuk Yuk's comedians, circus acts, acrobats as well as Slay Day (a night of shows dedicated to Beyonce) and dance parties. 

The 2017 Fringe Festival runs July 5-17 inside local theatres and at Club Fringe. 

Fringe Festival

