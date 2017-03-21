Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
harry potter escape room

Harry Potter-themed escape room opening near Toronto

Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you gotta' get back to Hogwarts, you might want to bypass Platform Nine and Three Quarters and head to the newest Harry Potter-themed escape room opening near Toronto.

Oshawa Escape Rooms, located just east of the city, will debut a new game called Escaping Hogwarts on April 15.

harry potter toronto

It announced its latest, most magical escape room earlier this month, and apparently time slots are already filling up.

As we know, Toronto's filled with devoted Potterheads, and this is just the latest addition to our local wizarding landscape.

Lead photo by

Harry Potter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Harry Potter-themed escape room opening near Toronto

Why Toronto won't get any more bowling alleys

Toronto Raptors fans react to brutal loss last night

Bautista bat flip makes Jeopardy but clue was wrong

There's a new overnight festival on Toronto Island this summer

Soon you can take your dog surfing in Toronto

Mississauga is getting a stunning rooftop skating rink

Toronto fitness studios facing huge influx of US competition