If you gotta' get back to Hogwarts, you might want to bypass Platform Nine and Three Quarters and head to the newest Harry Potter-themed escape room opening near Toronto.

Oshawa Escape Rooms, located just east of the city, will debut a new game called Escaping Hogwarts on April 15.

It announced its latest, most magical escape room earlier this month, and apparently time slots are already filling up.

As we know, Toronto's filled with devoted Potterheads, and this is just the latest addition to our local wizarding landscape.