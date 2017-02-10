You can now do Harry Potter yoga in Toronto

If you didn't make the Quidditch team, you can still get a magical workout in Toronto.

That's because Harry Potter yoga is coming to the Drake Hotel. The team behind Pop Up Asana Toronto will debut this Hogwarts-inspired class on February 25, and it'll run every Saturday - from noon until 1 p.m. - until March 18.

Last year, the Circle Brewing Company in Austin, Texas made headlines after it introduced a Harry Potter yoga class, but if Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them taught us anything, it's that the wizarding world knows no borders.

If you pay in advance, one HP Yoga T.O. class will set you back $9.75 (get it, nine-and-three-quarters?). It's $12 if you pay at the door.

So hop on the Hogwarts Express (er, the 501 streetcar) and get your Potterhead self to the Drake Underground on February 25. Accio yoga mat.