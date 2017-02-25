Sports & Play
ride cycle toronto

Lululemon offspring opens secret spinning studio in Toronto

Toronto is home to many a spin class. It's not just a phase, it's a way of life for some people. But there's a new kid on the block who's switching things up and creating a fresh take on indoor biking culture.

Ride Cycle Club, a Vancouver-based studio, is now open in Toronto. Ashley Ander and JJ Wilson, the son of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and former Brand Director of Kit and Ace, founded the company.

"We're putting through about 540 people a week right now, hosting two to three classes in the morning, with friends and family classes and more public classes, including weekends," says Ander. All classes are currently free.

"Everything we do is to the beat of the music," Ander says. Ride spends lots of time curating playlists for its classes.

Before it moves to its permanent location at 18 Ossington Avenue next month, Ride instructors have been training in a secretive basement studio beneath 12 Ossington Ave., in the Rally building - that's where it's currently holding classes too.

"It's intimate," Ander says. "The lights aren't on and you're not watching everybody sweat. It's kind of like going to a nightclub."

Lead photo by

Ride Cycle Club via Twitter

