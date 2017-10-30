The Best Spinning Classes in Toronto
Spinning in Toronto has never been better. With more studios prioritizing a choreographed full-body ride and upbeat playlists, spinning has taken on a new life in the city. Whether you're a traditional spinner preferring to monitor RPMs or someone who enjoys a more soulful ride, there's a spin class and spin instructor just for you.
Here are the best spinning classes in Toronto.
With its emblematic yellow wheel logo, this chain rode into Toronto with a lot of hype, opening two locations in one year in Yorkville and King West. With 45-minutes, SoulCycle is focused on changing your body and mind through a spiritual journey. It's not uncommon for instructors to deliver inspirational messages to you as you spin.
People of all ages and fitness level go to sweat at this Yonge and Eglinton studio with a One Team, One Bike mantra. The 50-minute ride comes with a 5-minute arm set and a liberal use of the disco ball. The fast-paced energetic workout integrates playlists that have been worked out obsessively by its team of instructors.
The high-energy workout is done in a dark, candlelit room with arguably some of the best playlists and most well-known instructors in the city. Each ride at this Ossington studio is designed to tone the core, arms, and legs through a series of smaller bike movements. After your workout, pamper yourself in the spacious change rooms with products from Aesop.
One of the original spin studios in Toronto, this King West mainstay takes you on an intense 45-minute hill climb spin in its basement studio location. The music is loud and the instructors are spinning with you every step of the way. There are daily themed rides including, ‘Spice Girls Meets Boy Bands’ and Justin vs. Justin.
Taught in a dark room with four rows, this Leaside studio feels like an indoor ride through an amphitheatre. As the first Canadian studio of the US indoor chain, the workout is a combination of traditional spin elements with high powered, synchronized dance movements. You can compete with other riders by viewing your stats and engagement on the screen at the front of the class.
Jesse Milns at Soulcycle
Join the conversation Load comments