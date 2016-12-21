10 free events on New Year's Eve in Toronto

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Free events on New Year's Eve are for those of us who don't feel like breaking the bank. They range from massive outdoor parties for big groups, to house party-style celebrations inside bars with no cover and cheap drinks.
This is Toronto's biggest skating and dance party, complete with fireworks and shows.The fun begins around 8 p.m., with DJs, performers, hot chocolate and of course, a countdown to 2017 just before midnight.
No cover charges, lineups, noisemakers or champagne here, just some of the best beers available from local breweries. This is the spot for Junction Triangle folks who want a no fuss night of cheers-ing.
Celebrate the new year with a countdown and midnight performance from drag queen Sofonda Cox at this gay cowboy-themed NYE party in the village. There will be eight broncin' buck bartenders to serve y'all as well as DJ Chris Steinbach.
College Street's ultimate arcade bar and cool hang out celebrates NYE in a laid back way. They're open the usual hours starting at 6 p.m. until everyone is done kissing, and also as per usual, there's no cover.
This is the spot if you're in the east and don't want to venture downtown. Farside is ushering oin 2016 properly with a performance from DJ JD playing mutant disco, electro and Italo with no cover! Cheap drinks are available for your convenience.
Locals Only celebrates not celebrating with anything huge for NYE. Open regular hours starting at 5 p.m. There are half price bottles of wine and buck a shuck oysters until 8 p.m., then it's bar business as usual until 2017.