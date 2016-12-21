Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new years eve toronto

10 free events on New Year's Eve in Toronto

Free events on New Year's Eve are for those of us who don't feel like breaking the bank. They range from massive outdoor parties for big groups, to house party-style celebrations inside bars with no cover and cheap drinks.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • DJ Skate Nights: A NYE Ice Skating Jam Named Saturdays
      December 31 - January 1
      DJ Skate Nights: A NYE Ice Skating Jam Named Saturdays
      Count down to the new year by the lake while skating to jams from DJ P-Plus. Bring your own skates or rent them and hit the ice until 2017 strikes!
      Harbourfront Centre
    • NYE Nathan Phillips Square
      December 31 - January 1
      NYE Nathan Phillips Square
      This is Toronto's biggest skating and dance party, complete with fireworks and shows.The fun begins around 8 p.m., with DJs, performers, hot chocolate and of course, a countdown to 2017 just before midnight.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • NYE 2017
      December 31 - January 1
      NYE 2017
      In celebration of 2016 coming to and end, Dundas Video is throwing a wild party with cheap drinks, free games, music from Pop Lobster, 3 a.m. last call and no cover.
      Dundas Video
    • Not A New Years Eve Party
      December 31 - January 1
      Not A New Years Eve Party
      No cover charges, lineups, noisemakers or champagne here, just some of the best beers available from local breweries. This is the spot for Junction Triangle folks who want a no fuss night of cheers-ing.
      Lansdowne Brewery
    • Crafty Coyote NYE
      December 31 - January 1
      Crafty Coyote NYE
      Recently voted one of the best new pubs in the city, this Annex pub focuses on craft beer and is open for NYE, no reservations and no cover. 
      Crafty Coyote
    • Midnight Cowboys
      December 31 - January 1
      Midnight Cowboys
      Celebrate the new year with a countdown and midnight performance from drag queen Sofonda Cox at this gay cowboy-themed NYE party in the village. There will be eight broncin' buck bartenders to serve y'all as well as DJ Chris Steinbach.
      Woody's
    • Nightowl NYE
      December 31 - January 1
      Nightowl NYE
      College Street's ultimate arcade bar and cool hang out celebrates NYE in a laid back way. They're open the usual hours starting at 6 p.m. until everyone is done kissing, and also as per usual, there's no cover.
      Nightowl
    • Ski Lodge New Years
      December 31 - January 1
      Ski Lodge New Years
      This is the spot if you're in the east and don't want to venture downtown. Farside is ushering oin 2016 properly with a performance from DJ JD playing mutant disco, electro and Italo with no cover! Cheap drinks are available for your convenience.
      Farside
    • NYE at The Skyline
      December 31 - January 1
      NYE at The Skyline
      Have an old-school diner-style NYE at Parkdale's new fave diner spot. They're open for the big night starting at 5 p.m. and it'll cost you nothing to walk in and have a drink.
      The Skyline
    • Locals Only NYE nothing
      December 31 - January 1
      Locals Only NYE nothing
      Locals Only celebrates not celebrating with anything huge for NYE. Open regular hours starting at 5 p.m. There are half price bottles of wine and buck a shuck oysters until 8 p.m., then it's bar business as usual until 2017.
      Locals Only
