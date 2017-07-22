The top 5 summer day trips from Toronto

Day trips from Toronto should be on every city dwellers summer bucket list. What defines a day trip rather than, say, a weekend getaway? My criteria is that a the driving component of a single day journey should be around two hours total (one hour each way). Even keeping the driving to a minimum, there's tons of places to explore just outside the city.

Here are my picks for the top day trips from Toronto.

This is as close to Toronto as wine country gets, and it's a beautiful place to explore. Spend your day exploring the vineyards, farmers' markets, and take in spectacular views of the city. If you have a bike rack, pedalling between wineries is the best. Three not to miss: Thirty Bench, Hidden Bench and 13th Street.

For a dose of natural beauty, a trip to Dundas Peak is hard to beat. You'll see the stunning Webster Falls and Spencer Gorge while you hike through a lush forest that juts out of the Niagara Escarpment. It gets very busy on weekends, but the sights are worth it.

It'll take just over an hour to get to Elora in good traffic. If it's a hot day, your first stop should be at the abandoned quarry that's now the province's best swimming hole. Once you're done lounging by the water, head to the Elora gorge for tubing or just a hike through the lovely landscape.

Take a day to adventure through this 1,548-hectare forest on the Oak Ridges Moraine in Uxbridge. The trails that run through it are perfect for hiking, jogging, mountain biking and even horseback riding — so pack a backpack and your bike (or steed) and spend a day in this lush forest just under an hour from Toronto.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing day trip opportunities is the streetcar museum in Halton. Check out a collection of historic TTC cars from over the years and even take unlimited rides on the two-kilometre track, which makes a stop at the museum ice cream shop. The old Peter Witt and PCC streetcars are truly a sight to behold.