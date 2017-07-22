Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer day trips toronto

The top 5 summer day trips from Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Day trips from Toronto should be on every city dwellers summer bucket list. What defines a day trip rather than, say, a weekend getaway? My criteria is that a the driving component of a single day journey should be around two hours total (one hour each way). Even keeping the driving to a minimum, there's tons of places to explore just outside the city.

Here are my picks for the top day trips from Toronto.

Beamsville and Jordan

This is as close to Toronto as wine country gets, and it's a beautiful place to explore. Spend your day exploring the vineyards, farmers' markets, and take in spectacular views of the city. If you have a bike rack, pedalling between wineries is the best. Three not to miss: Thirty Bench, Hidden Bench and 13th Street.

Dundas Peak

For a dose of natural beauty, a trip to Dundas Peak is hard to beat. You'll see the stunning Webster Falls and Spencer Gorge while you hike through a lush forest that juts out of the Niagara Escarpment. It gets very busy on weekends, but the sights are worth it.

Elora

It'll take just over an hour to get to Elora in good traffic. If it's a hot day, your first stop should be at the abandoned quarry that's now the province's best swimming hole. Once you're done lounging by the water, head to the Elora gorge for tubing or just a hike through the lovely landscape.

Glen Major Forest

Take a day to adventure through this 1,548-hectare forest on the Oak Ridges Moraine in Uxbridge. The trails that run through it are perfect for hiking, jogging, mountain biking and even horseback riding — so pack a backpack and your bike (or steed) and spend a day in this lush forest just under an hour from Toronto.

Halton County Radial Railway

Perhaps one of the most intriguing day trip opportunities is the streetcar museum in Halton. Check out a collection of historic TTC cars from over the years and even take unlimited rides on the two-kilometre track, which makes a stop at the museum ice cream shop. The old Peter Witt and PCC streetcars are truly a sight to behold.

Lead photo by

liulequn at the Elora Gorge

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 5 summer day trips from Toronto

10 stores to buy camping gear and equipment in Toronto

The top 5 hidden parks and gardens in Toronto

This wilderness pod resort is two hours from Toronto

Towering industrial site is an explorer's paradise two hours from Toronto

Toronto is about to be taken over by Harry Potter parties

21 weird and quirky attractions in Ontario

The Hogwarts Express will be hitting the rails near Toronto