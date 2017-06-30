5 lazy rivers for tubing near Toronto

There are few experiences more relaxing than lazily floating down a river in a tube. Unlike white water rafting, the point isn't to bounce from thrill to thrill, but to meander along while soaking up the natural setting and some sunshine. Fortunately, there are a host of rivers near Toronto where you can do some epic tube runs.

Here are my picks for rivers to go tubing near Toronto.

The best place to tube within an hour of Toronto, the Elora Gorge travels just fast enough to keep things interesting, but not so quickly that it's dangerous. You can grab a huge inner tube at a car mechanic or at one of the registration offices at Elora Gorge Park. Some people take a DIY approach, but using the park ensures you take the best route.

When you tube in the Elora Gorge, you're traveling along the Grand River, but because the topography is quite distinct here, there are other places to consider along the waterway. Tubing on the Grand from access points in Paris and Waterloo is a more laid back experience with less rocks and mini-rapids to navigate.

The Credit River is a great place for canoeing and kayaking, but it's also a solid tubing spot with one major condition: you don't want to go after a major rainfall when the water levels rise and the speed of the current can get dangerous. There are multiple access points along the waterway that will allow you to float for long periods without obstacle.

The Saugeen River offers the perfect lazy tubing experience, where you can hop in your dingy and cruise slowly down the waterway without a care in the world. You can float for around two hours here, which is a great way to spend a hot afternoon. The local R.V. park has some of the best runs along the river.

The snake-like Vermillion River is a tuber's paradise, which is worth the trip north to Sudbury if you're planning on spending most of the weekend in the water, which you can absolutely do here. A standard float takes between two and three hours with bus service from your car to the drop-off point.