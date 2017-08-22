Sports & Play
brunch patios toronto

The top 20 patios for brunch in Toronto

Brunch in Toronto is even better on a patio, especially one with a picturesque settings in which you can break your fast in some of the most delicious ways. Full English breakfasts and BBQ brunches reign supreme on these prime patios where tables are more highly prized than the last sip of a tequila Caesar.

Here are my picks for the top patios for brunch in Toronto.

Farmhouse Tavern

This spot gets the sleepy Junction Triangle booming for brunch service, featuring their “Smoker” caesar garnished with an oyster. This corner patio is a darling spot to watch the neighbourhood go by.

Drake Commissary

This industrial patio on Sterling that backs up against Henderson Brewing is a chill place to enjoy a smoked fish platter, some avocado on toast, an epic breakfast sandwich and three types of caesars.

Barque Toronto

Eat BBQ favourites as you take in the sunshine on the Barque Smokehouse patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Barque Smokehouse

This Roncesvalles patio may be relatively humble, but the flavours served up here are bold. The duck pancakes have been televised, and bourbon flows all hours of the day.

Aunties and Uncles

This small cafe in Little Italy draws you in with its charm and keeps you there with its French toast, granola and breakfast pockets, not to mention its quaint outdoor space that’s perfect for College Street people watching.

Smith Toronto

Brunch gets intimate on the Smith patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Smith

The side space at this Village spot is a tight squeeze but that just makes it all the more romantic. All the twinkly lights, brick walls, and upscale ice cream you could ever hope for.

Bonjour Brioche

This is one of the most highly coveted brunch patios on Queen East, and it’s no surprise due to the quality of their nominal brioche and other French baked goods like baguette as well as legendary eggs benny.

School Toronto

Stay cool and shady on the School patio as you're brunching. Photo by Jesse Milns.

School

If you don’t mind going back to school on the weekends, you’ll be happy at this educationally-themed patio in Liberty Village that gives upgrades to typical brunch meals and cocktails, serving cinnamon pecan pancakes and French toast rolled in Rice Krispies.

Mitzi’s Cafe

Brunch-goers flock to this colourful and artsy cafe with a chill, small patio on weekends. Classic breakfasts on a short menu are the order of the day here, but everything is scrumptious.

Beast Toronto

Stuff your face with gluttonous brunch offerings on the Beast sidewalk patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Beast

This classy patio on Tecumseth is the only place in Toronto to get the famous Beastwich sandwich served here. Simple plants are all that’s needed to accent the space.

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

The boho patio here in Liberty Village is the ultimate spot to snag not only brunch but “b’lunch” too. Pancakes, scones, and giant skillets with pulled pork are ripe for the Instagramming.

Chadwicks Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of Toronto on Chadwick's backyard patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Chadwick’s

There’s plenty of privacy on this Howland Avenue patio with high-backed wooden seating and tall wooden fences, so you can enjoy a diner-style brunch without someone else’s elbow in your food.

Luna Cafe

This cozy cafe on Dovercourt boasts a lovely patio where muffins and veggie-packed breakfasts are available for the wolfing down.

Okay Okay Toronto

Yellow, orange and white chairs fill the Okay Okay patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Okay Okay

This Leslieville standby is known for its colourful chairs and bright mural, and the often family-filled spot serves bottomless coffee.

La Cubana

Serving up brunch with a Cuban twist that includes tostones, authentic egg sandwiches and more, the outside is as cute as in at their patio at their Roncesvalles location.

Queen and Beaver Toronto

Brunch and a pint are match made in heaven on the Queen and Beaver patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Queen and Beaver

Overlook buzzing Elm Street from this rooftop hideaway where you can nestle in amongst umbrellas and tree branches with your favourite pint and a sturdy English meal to start the day.

The County General

This West Queen West spot now just has a few chairs and tables along the side of their joint, but the fried chicken is still fantastic here, and they won’t bat an eye at a morning draft beer or bourbon, though they do great caesars and mimosas.

Grapefruit Moon Toronto

Brunch on the Grapefruit Moon patio is always a family affair. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Grapefruit Moon

This patio on Bathurst is dreamy and cute, with ample bike-locking space on the quiet street and even a $5 “Bike Rider’s Special” of fruit salad and toast.

Bodega Henriette

An adorable corner spot in the hushed Upper Beaches neighbourhood, this place is a jack of all trades serving breakfast, coffee and cocktails every day. Chow down on a mountainous veggie and egg sandwich or order an espresso cocktail in the open air.

Figo Toronto

Italian brunch tastes even better on the sun drenched patio at Figo. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Figo

On busy Adelaide West, this bumpin’ patio is the place to see and be seen first thing on the weekend: everyone knows, hustlers don’t wait until Saturday night. White tables and chairs along with jungle plants ensure your food pics and selfies will be drooled over.

The Anne Boleyn

Near powerhouse Queen and Peter, this place serves brunch starting as early as 7:30 on the weekends on its gigantic patio that looks out on a metropolitan intersection. Full English breakfasts, mushrooms on toast and pints are just some of the standards on offer.

