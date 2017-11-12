Yoga teacher training in Toronto

Yoga teacher training is the aspirational side hustle. A yoga teacher certification program takes time and energy to complete, but the benefits extend beyond the program. Not only can you guide and lead a class into heavenly Savasana, but most classes give you the deep perspective on the fundamentals of yoga.

Here are my picks for the top yoga teacher training studios in Toronto.

The MisfitMethod module, led by owner Amber Joliat, takes teacher training to a whole other level. With two locations on Ossington and Queen St., the MisfitMethod is based on a philosophy of movement as mediation and blends modalities of physical movement with music, spanning over a few weekends.

Yogavida is Afterglow’s 200-hour Yoga Alliance Certified. The program means Yoga for Life in our modern world and ties traditional yoga with the modern world. Located in the Beaches, Afterglow’s program preps you to teach a 1-hour Vinyasa class and guides you on finding your own style and voice. Most sessions are held Saturdays and Sundays.

Mula’s 200-hour training is all about diving deeper into the practice of yoga with an understanding of Vinyasa teaching. The MulaFam and Mula itself is a modern day ashram on a small street off Queen St. West. The work is done in small groups (up to 15) on every other weekend.

With locations on Queen West and Harbourfront, YYoga’s comprehensive teacher training program focuses on nourishing students’ passion for yoga. The Yoga Alliance certified programs are crafted for personal growth and yoga fundamentals. The 200-hour program includes the YHot and Yin yoga practice.

At Wellington and Bathurst, Moksha has established itself as a key space for aspiring yoga students. The program includes a one month intensive with an 11-month distance learning with monthly projects. The curriculum challenges your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual understanding.

Located in the Annex, Kula’s hatha yoga program is about becoming an inspirational and spiritual teacher while creating self-awareness. The program was developed eight years ago and will take you through the 27 principle asanas - yoga poses. Training groups meet in the evenings once a week for six months. Tuition is $3300.

Ahimsa in the Annex is well-known for its intensive and varied YTT offering advanced training, retreats, yogayama and 200 and 300-hour programs. Ahimsa focuses on the personal evolution encompassing health, happiness and wholeness. Ahimsa’s core 200-hour YTT also involves a personal development program. Tuition starts at $3300.

Downward Dog’s 200-hour Yoga Alliance certified teacher training teaches the fundamental of ashtanga and vinyasa yoga. The program is divided into two modules with 120 hours of in-class time and 48 yoga classes at Downward Dog on Queen St. over the course of four weekends. Tuition starts at $3350 with a payment plan available.

The Teacher Training and Yoga Education program at this College and Ossington studio is an intense 1000-hour curriculum divided at 200-hours, 300-hours and the 500-hour therapeutic yoga program. You can take each one separately or commit to two years. It's also an accredited educational program meaning you’re in for a tax break!

This Ossington mainstay has been at the forefront of yoga guidance. Training is done over 19 weekends with courses like Advanced Yoga Philosophy and Yoga for Mental Health. You’ll also learn the foundations of meditation. Students of the 200-hour program receive complimentary classes with the goal of completing 25 classes.