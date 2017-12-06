Radar
toronto events today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto you can mingle with fashion industry icons, catch a number of Canadian musical acts under one roof, and get lost in a new interactive art exhibit. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Angel Olsen
      December 6
      Angel Olsen
      The American singer-songwriter has two nights at the Phoenix, playing songs from her acclaimed 2016 record, My Woman, with support from supergroup Heron Oblivion.
      The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    Best and Brightest
      December 6-8
      Best and Brightest
      A creative collaboration between fashion designers and visual artists, this new exhibition features 3D collages, live mural paintings, and other interactive installations.
      Agency North
    Union Holiday
      December 6
      Union Holiday
      Union Station's west wing is presenting free daily concerts nearly every weekday this month. On tonight's bill, DJ Fizza and electric violinist Sarah Davidson-Gurney blow the roof off of Union.
      West Wing, Union Station
    Fashion Philosophy 2.0
      December 6
      Fashion Philosophy 2.0
      Network and build professional relationships in Toronto's fashion industry at this evening affair full of speakers, a fashion show, art exhibitions, and tons of industry professionals.
      Wallen
    Annual Andy Kim Christmas
      December 6
      Annual Andy Kim Christmas
      Back for its 13th year, the annual Andy Kim Christmas Show is a monumental night of music, featuring acts like the Sheepdogs, members of the Strumbellas, and Choir! Choir! Choir!
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    December 6th Vigil
      December 6
      December 6th Vigil
      This now annual candlelight vigil aims to work towards the eradication of all violence against women. There will be survivors speaking in addition to music and spoken word performances.
      Philosopher's Walk
    Confabulation Toronto
      December 6
      Confabulation Toronto
      Listen to true stories about family told live by Robin Black, Anna Gustafson, Kate Hodgson, Hisham Kelati, and Zebulon Pike.
      Burdock
    No Stone Unturned
      December 6
      No Stone Unturned
      Hot Docs' monthly movie series screens a film about a violent attack in Northern Island and the investigation that followed.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    Modern Whore Book Launch
      December 6
      Modern Whore Book Launch
      Crowd-funded sex-art book Modern Whore by outspoken former escort Andrea Werhun and photographer Nicole Bazuin launches with live entertainment and readings from the book.
      Super Wonder Gallery
    Fake News and Trust in Brands
      December 6
      Fake News and Trust in Brands
      Hear from people at VICE Media discuss trust and authenticity in culture and its impact on brands, the phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts editorial choices and trust in journalism.
      WE Global Learning Centre
    Lead photo by

    Ben Roffelson
