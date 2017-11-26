The top 7 free events in Toronto this week
Free events in Toronto this week offer something for everybody, from film festivals to light shows and, of course, plenty of holiday-themed activities to ring in the festive season.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Weekend events in Toronto November 24-26 2017
9 things to do in Toronto today
8 things to do in Toronto today
7 things to do in Toronto today
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 6 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto November 17-19 2017