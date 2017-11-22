8 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today include a free BBQ in Liberty Village, an after hours holiday shopping market, and a can't miss show by one of the biggest rappers in the world.
JAY-Z
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
7 things to do in Toronto today
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 6 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto November 17-19 2017
9 things to do in Toronto today
10 dazzling holiday lights ceremonies in Toronto for 2017