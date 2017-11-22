Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto events today

8 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Corey Van Den Hoogenband
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today include a free BBQ in Liberty Village, an after hours holiday shopping market, and a can't miss show by one of the biggest rappers in the world. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    JAY-Z
Lead photo by

JAY-Z

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

8 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 6 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto November 17-19 2017

9 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

10 dazzling holiday lights ceremonies in Toronto for 2017