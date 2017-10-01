Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto this week include a giant lightsaber battle, a free meal outside of a massive abandoned factory, and some of the world's best photos on display. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

The top 10 events in Toronto this October

Weekend events in Toronto September 29-October 1 2017

11 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this October

8 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week