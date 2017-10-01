The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

In honour of Harry's birthday, the burger joint is giving away free burgers from 12 p.m. 4 p.m. They're teaming up with Parkdale Life, Vi's No Frills, and Woodward Meats with all proceeds going to Parkdale Community Food Bank.
This is a free festival celebrating Diwali, also known as the festival of lights. The tradition of lighting earthen lamps serves as a promise to turn darkness into light and spread peace and prosperity. There'll also be food and performances.
Cap off Toronto's latest (and greatest?) festival with a Thanksgiving feast for 5,000. Hosted by chef Bob Blumer, the giant outdoor meal sheds light on the global food crisis with a free fall meal including minestrone and potato focaccia bread.
