The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

TIFF's Festival Street is the most exciting free event in Toronto this week, but there's also an east side street fest, a couple of cool concerts, and a Bill Murray-themed art show. Summer might be coming to a close, but there's lots to do.
Over 30 artists working in the Canadian animation industry will display original art at this show, which focuses on movies produced by Amblin Entertainment in the 80s. This is the opening night bash, and it's free.
Festival Street is a weekend of free concerts, an epic rap battle, film screenings, food trucks, and giveaways, all along the main drag surrounded by red carpets and theatres during the first four days of TIFF.
King Street from Peter Street to University Avenue