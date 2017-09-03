Radar
The top 7 free events in Toronto this week

TIFF's Festival Street is the most exciting free event in Toronto this week, but there's also an east side street fest, a couple of cool concerts, and a Bill Murray-themed art show. Summer might be coming to a close, but there's lots to do.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Bruno Capinan
      September 4
      Bruno Capinan
      Don't let the pending return to school and work get to you. This Lunchtime Live show from Brazilian ex-pat Bruno Capinan will make everything better.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • The Bill Murray Day Fan Art Show
      September 5-10
      The Bill Murray Day Fan Art Show
      This Officially Unofficial Fan Art Show is a group of 10 artists celebrating a comic legend whose career has inspired multiple generations.
      #Hashtag Gallery
    • Amblin' Along
      September 6
      Amblin' Along
      Over 30 artists working in the Canadian animation industry will display original art at this show, which focuses on movies produced by Amblin Entertainment in the 80s. This is the opening night bash, and it's free.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Festival Street 2017
      September 7-10
      Festival Street 2017
      Festival Street is a weekend of free concerts, an epic rap battle, film screenings, food trucks, and giveaways, all along the main drag surrounded by red carpets and theatres during the first four days of TIFF.
      King Street from Peter Street to University Avenue
    • Cabbagetown Arts & Crafts Fair
      September 8-10
      Cabbagetown Arts & Crafts Fair
      This arts and crafts fair features works from 180 Ontario and Quebec artists and happens at the same time as Cabbagetown Festival and Riverdale Farm Fall Festival. It's like a festival of festivals!
      Riverdale Park
    • The Deep Dark Woods and Wildlife
      September 8
      The Deep Dark Woods and Wildlife
      The Canadian alternative country band from Saskatoon, that everyone is talking about bring their sweet sounds to the square along with Wildlife. 
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • Toronto Bicycle Music Festival
      September 10
      Toronto Bicycle Music Festival
      This is a series of free outdoor pedal-powered concerts taking place in and between our city's parks. This year the concert travels between Trinity Bellwoods and Humber Bay Park West.
      Multiple Venues
