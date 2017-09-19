The top 15 free events in Toronto this fall

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
There may be free things to do almost every day somewhere in Toronto, but the top free events this fall are the cream of the crop. Along with the citywide celebration that is Nuit Blanche, there are major film festivals, a weekend for witches, and the final street festival of the year.
This is a party to celebrate the launch of the waterfront art gallery's new season of programming. Be the first to check out exhibitions by Sammy Baloji & Filip De Boeck, Amalia Pica and Michael Landy, then stay for the party.
The Distillery District is transformed into a winter wonderland leading up to Christmas with carollers, elves, lights, and one of the city's largest Christmas trees. It's free every weekday until 5 p.m. on Fridays.