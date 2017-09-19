Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 15 free events in Toronto this fall

There may be free things to do almost every day somewhere in Toronto, but the top free events this fall are the cream of the crop. Along with the citywide celebration that is Nuit Blanche, there are major film festivals, a weekend for witches, and the final street festival of the year. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Fall Season Opening Party
      September 28
      Fall Season Opening Party
      This is a party to celebrate the launch of the waterfront art gallery's new season of programming. Be the first to check out exhibitions by Sammy Baloji & Filip De Boeck, Amalia Pica and Michael Landy, then stay for the party.
      The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery
    • Nuit Blanche Toronto
      September 30 - October 1
      Nuit Blanche Toronto
      The 12th edition of Toronto's free, city-wide sunset-to-sunrise celebration of contemporary art returns with installations and works transforming spaces all around us for one night only. 
      Multiple Venues
    • World Press Photo Exhibition
      October 3-24
      World Press Photo Exhibition
      This global exhibition presents the best visual journalism of the past year. Check out the stunning, sometimes disturbing photos at Brookfield Place.
      Brookfield Place
    • Witchfest North
      October 5
      Witchfest North
      Celebrate Witches, women and the arts with multiple venues and events held throughout the city. This year's theme is Out of the Broom Closet!
      Toronto, ON
    • Light Up Toronto
      October 7
      Light Up Toronto
      Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with a full day of live performances, art installations the lighting of lanterns.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • Swash & Serif 4
      October 19
      Swash & Serif 4
      This is an annual typography and lettering exhibition, showcasing work from Toronto and around the world. If you're a fan of fonts, prints, and the design and print world, this is worth checking out.
      Northern Contemporary
    • Canzine
      October 21
      Canzine
      The festival of zines and independent arts returns inside the AGO and it's absolutely free. Check out hundreds and zine, book, and comic creators and well as talks and workshops. 
      AGO
    • Black & White Fright
      October 26
      Black & White Fright
      Here we have the opening night party for an exhibition of original art inspired by classic horror of the silver screen on display for one week only inside this adorable west side gallery.
      Black Cat Artspace
    • Pedestrian Sunday
      October 29
      Pedestrian Sunday
      The final, car-free street party and gathering in Kensington Market happens today. Expect pop-up performances, vendors and a street party.
      Kensington Market
    • The Bunz Flea #5
      October 31 - November 1
      The Bunz Flea #5
      A very spooky edition of The Bunz Flea features artisans accepting trades for their artwork, goods, and services. There's also a giant open free trade area.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Toronto Indie Horror Fest
      November 8-11
      Toronto Indie Horror Fest
      The second annual Toronto Indie Horror Fest shows horror films from the U.S. and the U.K. The terrifying fun starts at 7 p.m. on each night of the fest.
      D-Beatstro
    • European Union Film Festival
      November 9-23
      European Union Film Festival
      This is a unique film fest where award-winning films from countries who are part of the EU are screened for free. It's one of the largest free film festivals in the country. 
      The Royal Cinema
    • Toronto Christmas Market
      November 16 - December 23
      Toronto Christmas Market
      The Distillery District is transformed into a winter wonderland leading up to Christmas with carollers, elves, lights, and one of the city's largest Christmas trees. It's free every weekday until 5 p.m. on Fridays.
      Distillery District
    • Illuminite
      November 18
      Illuminite
      The 10 year anniversary of the tree lighting ceremony at the heart of downtown usually features an impressive light show and over the top performances. 
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at Nuit Blanche
